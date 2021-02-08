FRANKFORT — Sixteen days later, Scott County's winning streak in boys' basketball continued.
Only three practices removed from a COVID-19 pause, still missing two starters, the Cardinals bounced back from a sluggish start, later scoring the final 11 points to ward off the Western Hills Wolverines, 66-51, at Lapsley Cardwell Gynnasium.
Elias Richardson scored 21 points and snagged six rebounds to lead the Cards, who have won three consecutive games since a 1-5 start.
“We for sure wanted to keep the streak going, keep moving forward with that,” Richardson said. “Our team isn't all here yet. But we practice with different groups, so we're used to it. I was a little out of shape, because we've been out for a while.”
Jeremy Hamilton notched nine of his 16 points in the second quarter, when SC transformed a 15-12 deficit into a 38-30 halftime lead.
Nick Mosby (12 points) and Andrew Willhite (10) added to the double-digit parade. Micah Glenn rounded the scoring with seven points and five rebounds.
Starting at point guard in place of Chase Grigsby, JZ Middleton dished out six assists and three steals.
“We've been off 10 days and then only practiced three (due to weather), so for us to take care of the ball like we did was good,” SC coach Tim Glenn said.
Scott County also lacked Isaiah Haynes, its leading scorer at 14.6 points per game.
Walter Campbell was a menace for Western Hills (6-7) with 20 points and 15 rebounds, but SC held 2,000-point scorer Zach Semones to 16 on 2-for-12 shooting and no field goals after the first quarter.
“We knew they were probably going to get a lot of rebounds, because they were bigger than us,” Richardson said. “We just had to be insistent on it.”
Richardson and Willhite beat the second and third-period buzzers with 3-pointers.
Willhite's 25-footer piggybacked a drive by Glenn to answer a 10-2 Wolverine run and put the Cards up 53-43 entering the fourth.
“Andrew's just such a competitor,” Glenn said. “He hit big shots when he was called upon. They're shots he was supposed to shoot. And with the defensive effort that he put out, he was just phenomenal.”
Three consecutive buckets by Campbell brought Western Hills back in it, but the Wolverines wouldn't see another field goal. The Wolverines also missed their final five free throw attempts after Semones sank the first of two to make it 55-51 with 5:37 left.
It was all SC from there, starting with a steal and layup by Willhite. Richardson's drive and two Glenn free throws inflated the margin to double digits with 2:09 to go.
Hamilton scored twice, then stole the ball to set up a Mosby free throw for the final margin.
“We didn't switch around a lot defensively from what we started with,” Glenn said. “We forced 19 turnovers out of 'em, and we had 17 assists to their two, so we executed some.”
Not surprisingly under the circumstances, Scott County struggled out of the gate. Semones and Campbell combined for Western Hills' first 13 points.
SC's lone lead of the opening period couldn't have been more brief. Richardson scored down low to make it 9-8 with 2:46 left but was whistled for a technical foul in the aftermath. Semones swished the two free throws to vault the Wolverines back in front.
Willhite closed the quarter with two free throws after SC fell to its largest deficit of five. Second chances sent Western Hills to the line in a parade throughout the opening stanza.
“One disappointing thing today was they had 19 offensive rebounds and 19 defensive rebounds,” Glenn said. “You don't see that much.”
Three lead changes highlighted the second quarter before Glenn's second-chance short jumper put SC ahead for good, 26-24, with 3:30 left.
“We were a little rusty. We just kind of got used to playing again, got our legs back under us,” Richardson said.
It was the start of an 11-2 run, one that continued with a 3-point play from Hamilton. Richardson also scored twice down low, and Middleton's steal and dish set up Mosby on the fast break.
Richardson's jumper after a Mosby block at the other end and threes by Glenn and Mosby stretched SC's margin to 46-33 early in the third.
“We guarded decent, and some of the things we worked on the past couple days of practice started to show up,” Glenn said. “We showed some of the things that we were doing well before we went down.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.