After three consecutive losses by an average margin of 18.7 points, winning ugly was more than an acceptable option for Scott County boys’ basketball on Thursday night.
Despite shooting 27.8 percent from the field on the evening, Scott County dug out of a six-point hole in the first half and pulled away down the stretch for a 49-44 win at Franklin County.
“That had to be the ugliest win I’ve ever seen,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We overcame a terrible whistle and not good shooting at all, and we found a way.”
SC saved its best quarter for last, out-scoring Franklin County by an 18-11 margin in the fourth. The Cardinals put it away with their best free throw shooting effort of the season, 15-for-17.
Junior wing Nick Mosby sank all six of his shots from the stripe to punctuate a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.
“Nick was very active defensively and very aggressive offensively,” Glenn said. “He took it right to ’em.”
Elias Richardson and Isaiah Haynes each added seven points for the Cards (8-8), who held the Flyers to 34.6 percent shooting and controlled the glass by a 42-36 margin.
Those were saving graces, to say the least. SC’s point total was its lowest in a win since it defeated Lexington Christian, 46-44, in the 2018 region championship.
“I told them at halftime I coached middle school basketball for six years, and I never had a half with that many missed layups,” Glenn said. “We shot 6-for-30 and we were up by one. Up by one! Some nights you can’t explain it. It just happens.”
Nick Broyles (nine points, six rebounds, four assists) and Fred Farrier (eight points, five boards) led Franklin County (10-9).
The Flyers were on top 33-31 going into the final eight minutes, where the 10th and final lead change of the night went the Cards’ way on a Richardson put-back after a JZ Middleton steal with 6:07 remaining.
Middleton nailed a three on SC’s next trip.
Scott County’s energy level was noticeably higher than in its losses to Frederick Douglass, Great Crossing and Bryan Station in a five-day span.
“It’s been such a weird week,” Glenn said. “We realize now this group was not suited to play those four games in a week. It clearly hurt us, and I apologized to them for it. But we really didn’t have a choice.”
The Cardinals have two more required district games at Frederick Douglass (Friday) and home against Henry Clay (Monday).
Chase Grigsby’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter accounted for SC’s 20-19 halftime lead.
“The second quarter was big where we held them to five points,” Glenn said. “We finally defended really well, and we did a much better job rebounding. We’ve never gotten outworked on rebounds like we did at Bryan Station. They doubled us up.
“We missed 16 to 18 points worth of shots right at the rim, at least. But we did get 14 offensive rebounds. The keys we wrote on the board were rebounds, and the ‘want to’ get rebounds. So much of rebounding is about want to.”
SC held Franklin County to 1-for-14 from 3-point range and forced 15 turnovers. Grigsby. Mosby and Hamilton each made a pair of steals.
Glenn hopes it is the fuel for a finishing kick reminiscent of last winter. He threw the team a socially distanced pizza party after the game.
“It was the first time I’ve really heard them talking about stuff other than basketball and enjoying each other’s company,” Glenn said. “That’s really one of our traditions. We’re always sitting down, having meals together. We haven’t been able to do that much at all due to COVID.”