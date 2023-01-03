In addition to the requisite Pigeon Forge hospitality this week, Scott County boys' basketball is being asked to tangle with a diverse cross-section of Tennessee competition in bang-bang-bang fashion.
Through the first two rounds at the King of the Smokies tournament, the Cardinals have represented the Bluegrass just fine, thank you, although they were ultimately unable to bring home the souvenir they wanted.
On the heels of a 69-49 triumph Tuesday against Elizabethton, SC buckled down with an identical defensive effort but found an unkind rim down the stretch, slipping to a 49-47 defeat against 2022 Class 4A state finalist Bearden of Knoxville.
“We had it cut to two with four minutes to go, and for those four minutes we held them to four points, but they held us to four points,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We had opportunities all the way through it. I know we forced more turnovers than they did.”
Nick Mosby scored 23 points and Micah Glenn added 11 for Scott County (5-8), but the Cards struggled to get a third wheel turning, especially in the first half.
“We were down 27-17 I think it was. The bad thing about it was we had the same amount of shots, but we had six out of 15 and they made 10 out of 15, and six of those were threes,” Glenn said. “We had those shots too. It was just a little slow, a little smash-mouth. We just didn't score. Micah and Nick was the only ones at halftime that even had a basket other than a few free throws.”
In what was a physical, half-court donnybrook throughout, Scott County couldn't overcome Bearden's stalling tactics at the finish. Two late free throws made it a two-possession game and relegated SC to a third-place tilt Thursday against another team from south of the border, Jefferson County.
“With about two minutes to go they led by two and tried to pull it out on us, and we forced two turnovers. We had the right guys in there and were able to just position in front of 'em,” Glenn said. “When it got to that point we missed a couple of really good looks that would have tied it. We really outplayed 'em second half, but those threes first half burned us up.”
Da'Quis Brown, who missed four games after an automobile accident, made noise in his return with four steals to lead the defense in the near-rally.
A stark contrast of statistics characterized the win over Elizabethton, which shot a sizzling 10-for-20 from 3-point range compared to SC's 1-for-11. The Cardinals atoned by scoring 39 points off 26 turnovers.
Mosby led the balanced feast with 15 points in the tournament tip-off. Glenn chalked up 13, while Eli Moody had 10 in his best showing since shaking off the flu two weeks ago.
“They had one kid we never saw him shoot it like that in any of the other games. The crazy thing was he didn't hit 'em when we played zone,” Glenn said.