It's not as if we haven't all struggled to find consistency in our lives over the past two years, so Scott County boys' basketball can be forgiven for chasing that elusive concept on the court.
Any given night in December, you could see the Cardinals taking care of the ball, hitting outside shots as if the rim is six feet in diameter and challenging one of the top teams in its region.
Or you may find them excelling in spurts but all too frequently playing down to the level of an underdog opponent, which was the case at home Tuesday against Lewis County.
Well, the good news and the bottom line are that SC did enough to pull away late. The Cards' largest lead of the night over the hot-shooting Lions was the winning margin of 73-61.
“I kept thinking, well, we're getting ready to just take it and put them away,” Scott County coach Tim Glenn said. “And to their credit, they did a good job spacing us out and manipulating us with certain players. They did a great job.
SC (4-5) scored 14 of the final 17 points to put away pesky Lewis County (2-8), which nailed nine of its first 13 3-point attempts and went 11-for-19 overall from beyond the arc.
Nick Mosby's two free throws stretched the Cards' tenuous advantage to 61-58 with 3:03 remaining. Mosby blocked the Lions' shot on their next possession..
Jeremy Hamilton then grabbed an offensive rebound — the Cards had eight in the second half after collecting only one prior to intermission — drew the foul and sank two from the line.
A drive by Isaiah Haynes, who was lethal from short range on the evening, made it 65-59 with 1:50 to play.
“When teams zone us, we're going to have to look in the middle so we can get it outside as well,” Glenn said. “We didn't shoot the ball great from the 3-point line tonight. Isaiah did a great job to score in that middle.”
Lewis County answered quickly and cut it back to four, but the Lions wouldn't score again. Mosby buried a 3-point dagger ahead of a transition layup by JZ Middleton.
Haynes' attempted dunk drew a foul and led to another free throw that put it away.
SC shot 54 percent from the field in its own right and spread out the scoring nicely, led by Mosby and Haynes with 17 points apiece. Mosby hit three of SC's seven 3-pointers,
Middleton scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half to go along with five assists. Micah Glenn added 10 points, Larmarion McGrapth eight and Hamilton six.
The Cardinals harassed the Lions into 17 turnovers, souring strong games from Trey Gerike (18 points), Logan Liles (16) and Andrew Collins (10). The trio went a combined 9-for-17 from deep.
“Sunday we had a practice where defensively the intensity wasn't there. Monday was a little better, but we kind of played like that pretty much the whole game,” Glenn said. “They got us back on our heels where we were watching and trying to play them instead of them having to play us. We can't fall into that trap.”
Lewis County exhibited its patience early by running a minute off the clock with its opening possession, although it ended in an unforced turnover.
SC started strongly with a 4-for-5 flourish, with four different scorers contributing to a 9-5 lead.
Mosby went to the bench with his second foul after hitting a 3-pointer to put the Cardinals in front, 14-7, late in the opening period. Liles banked one in off the window in reply at the horn.
Josef Blankenship's corner three punctuated a 7-0 surge to pull Lewis County even for the first time. There were six lead changes from there until halftime, with Haynes hitting a go-ahead jumper from the foul line for SC on three separate occasions. He did the honors again to snap a 33-all deadlock in the third period.
Middleton's eight-point outburst staved off the Lions' continued success from downtown, and a triple from McGrapth gave Scott County its largest lead of the evening to that point, 49-41, with 2:30 to go in the third. McGrapth hit another and stretched a two-point lead to five midway through the fourth.
Lewis County stubbornly stayed afloat. Liles knocked down another buzzer-beating three to make it 49-45, and Gerike hit one after the Lions corralled three consecutive offensive caroms, trimming the gap to 52-50.
Gerike answered McGrapth with another bomb, pulling the Lions within a pair, before Haynes' baseline catch and baby hook began the Cards' getaway.
“We've shown we can do it before, so we're just going to have to regroup,” Glenn said. “We'll get that defense figured out. We'll get it squared away for sure.”
Scott County traveled to top-25 Collins for a game that was incomplete at press time on Thursday. Next is a three-day tournament at Campbellsville High School next week, drawing powerhouse Louisville Butler at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
