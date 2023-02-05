When you're on the road against an old nemesis, clinging to a slim lead and trying to snap a five-game losing streak, it's normal to wait for the other shoe to drop.
Tuesday night in the final minute of regulation at Henry Clay, those heavy feet haunting Scott County seemed to hit the floor in pairs: Two misses at the rim, then two failed front ends of one-and-one with a chance to seal the game.
Twice, however, the Cardinals didn't let their offensive struggles affect their defense. SC forced a pair of Henry Clay turnovers with the Devils in position to take the lead or tie, and JZ Middleton and Nick Mosby each drained two free throws in the final five seconds to seal a 49-44 victory and complete a 42nd District regular-season sweep.
“It's big for where we're wanting to be,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “It was good to overcome some things. We had a couple things late that kind of made our bed for us.”
With upcoming home games Friday against Frederick Douglass and Bryan Station next week, Scott County (9-17 overall, 2-4 district) still controls its own destiny in the quest for a possible No. 3 seed in the five-team district.
SC played with a lead throughout thanks to a phenomenal first quarter from Mosby, who remarkably scored all 17 of the Cardinals' points in that period on his way to 27.
“To start the game we were very deliberate in our offense. We got the shot we wanted every time. Nick hit his first two, and then they all started looking for him,” Glenn said. “He was 6-for-6 from the field, 3-for-3 from the 3-point line, 2-for-2 from the line. They were shots that came from the offense.”
Micah Glenn and Harrison Owens added eight points each for SC.
Owens, who entered the game with only six varsity points all season, played 14 crucial minutes with Larmarion McGrapth (ankle) and Noah Gallagher (illness) out of the lineup.
“Harrison took what might be considered an ill-advised 3-pointer in the middle of the fourth quarter that went in and put us up eight,” Glenn said.
SC also got a career game in a spot start from Ellis Huguely, who launched the smothering defensive effort that contained Henry Clay's Konlin Brown to 3-for-11 from 3-point range and 21 points.
The Blue Devils (10-12, 1-6) shot only 33.3 percent from the field.
“We moved some things around just to start out,” Glenn said. “We let Ellis work on Brown pretty good. He just wore on him and stayed after him.”
Back-to-back scheduling continued to stymie the Cards in Wednesday's 83-69 loss at Western Hills. It was the fifth loss of the season for SC in such a scenario.
The bigger issue was a monster night from senior post Walter Campbell, who piled up 38 points and 16 rebounds for the Wolverines (13-9). Javeon Campbell added 20 points and nine boards, while Elijah Thompson scored 11 on 5-for-6 shooting.
Western Hills connected at 63.8 percent from the field and out-rebounded Scott County by a wide 32-17 gap.
Mosby didn't miss from inside the arc on his way to a team-high 21 points for SC. Da'Quis Brown coupled 17 points with seven assists. Glenn chipped in 13 points and Middleton 10.
“I still believe this team's got a chance to do something and put together a run,” Glenn said. “To be able to pull (Tuesday's game) out, that's gotta be big for us.”