Whether it was the final signature win for Scott County's four senior starters or the launch of an out-of-nowhere playoff run, a la 2020, Tuesday night will stay high in the conversation of games they won't forget for the rest of their lives.
Down double digits in the first half, up the creek in the waning seconds of regulation, all but buried in overtime, SC didn't mind attributing its 78-74, double-overtime dismissal of Bryan Station in a 42nd District boys' basketball classic to something bigger than itself.
“Games like that are why you go to church on Sunday,” SC coach Tim Glenn said of the Cardinals' comeback for the ages.
Whether it was the Good Lord or the rumbling of a few ghosts in the ol’ barn that was rocking harder than it has all season, the Cardinals (10-18 overall, 3-5 district) benefited from some turns that might be deemed too unrealistic for a movie script.
Nick Mosby scored 27 of his 31 points in the second half and overtime. The fifth-year senior, 1,000-point scorer and 85 percent free throw shooter sank 16 of 18 from the line.
Mosby answered Amari Owens' go-ahead three-point play to tie it at 52 with a minute to go in regulation. He struck again after a put-back by Jaden Biggers, cashing in a drive-and-dish from Da'Quis Brown with six seconds left to send the game to bonus time knotted at 54.
So far, so normal.
“This is a team right here,” Mosby said. “People can say what they want. We might not have the best record or whatever, but this team always fights. I never doubted my guys. I knew we were gonna pull this one out.”
Daeveon Adams sank one of two free throws and put Bryan Station (9-15, 3-3) back on top by two possessions, 62-58, with 1:39 to go in the first extra session.
Another hoop-and-harm allowed Mosby to cut the gap to one. Adams countered with a layup, and SC seemed sunk when Mosby's potential tying three rattled in and out.
Bryan Station missed the front end of a one-and-one, however, and Scott County reeled in the rebound with 3.2 seconds left.
The Cards would have been forced to go the length of the floor and hit a three for the tie. During a fateful timeout, however, the Defenders attempted to use a defensive substitute whose name and number weren't correctly entered in the score book, and they were issued an administrative technical foul.
Mosby, who got his two misses from the line out of the way in the first half, nailed two to make it 64-63, and the Cards got to in-bound from half-court.
“It's the same as a 3-pointer,” Mosby said of his consistency from the line. “You miss a couple. Then you make one and get some confidence and you're locked in.”
What was now a potential game-winning play was scheduled to be a pass from Larmarion McGrapth to Mosby at the top of the key. Bryan Station's defender cut off Mosby's path, though, and SC's only recourse was for Micah Glenn to dive after the wayward toss and attempt a desperation heave.
Lo and behold, Bryan Station fouled Glenn as he was flying out of bounds. The coach's son agonizingly was off with the first free throw before salvaging the tie.
“Micah missed that first one, and Da'Quis and JZ (Middleton) said they could see his hand shaking and his knee wobbling,” Tim Glenn said. ”I was like, 'Oh, Lord.' At least he made one to get us to overtime.”
Bryan Station threw the ball the length of the court in hopes of getting a shot at the horn and found no one, giving SC three-tenths of a second to work from underneath its own basket.
Glenn's half-catch, half-tip fell off the rim as time expired.
No matter.
McGrapth's corner three furnished the Cards a five-point lead early in the second OT, and two field goals and two free throws by Mosby fought off an eight-point flurry from freshman phenom Owens.
Mosby played all 40 minutes, while teammates Glenn (15 points, six rebounds), Brown (13 points, six rebounds, five assists, four steals), Middleton (nine points, three assists) and McGrapth (eight points) all surpassed the normal 32 minutes of regulation.
“I don't think I've ever played that many kids that long. For them to be able to overcome that, man alive, I'm proud of them,” Glenn said. “It was a lot of different plays that did it. We did things that allowed us to be able to win.”
In a game of wide statistical variations, SC went 25-for-29 from the line compared to Station's 5-for-11. The Cards overcame a drastic 46-25 beatdown on the boards by turning over only seven times, a far cry from the Defenders' 20.
“We're a great free throw shooting team. We need to do it more,” Mosby said. “At their place they probably had 25 blocked shots on us. You've just got to keep going at 'em and attacking and draw the fouls and get into the double bonus. That's why we were able to pull this one out.”
Jaden Biggers had a monster game of 22 points and 18 rebounds for Bryan Station, which won 67-54 when the teams met Jan. 20.
Adams added 15 points, Owens 13 and Felix Gonzalez 12.
“We owed them one for the game at their place and a couple from last year,” Mosby said. “That's a team we don't really like either."