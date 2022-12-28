Scott County boys' basketball allowed its fewest points since the genesis of the KHSAA online database — before the start of its 1997-98 state championship season — in Thursday's 56-22 victory over Louisvile Waggener.
It salvaged a consolation bracket victory in the Jim Rose Classic at Lexington Christian Academy and stopped a six-game skid for Scott County (4-7), which won for the first time since Dec. 7 against Lafayette.
SC held Waggener (2-8) scoreless in the fourth quarter after limiting the Wildcats to three points in the opening period.
Nick Mosby matched Waggener's 14 first-half points and finished with a game-high 19 for the Cardinals. He was SC's selection to the all-tournament team. Micah Glenn added 13. Noah Gallagher scored his 10 points all in the second half. Larmarion McGrapth added eight, including the two remaining triples.
Jacobi Jones topped Waggener with 11 points. Kevin Bland added 10.
It was tied at two midway through the first period before a 3-pointer by Glenn and an even deeper one from Mosby sent the Cardinals on their way. Mosby's 4-point play made it 15-5 with 5:37 remaining in the first half.
Scott County's defense allowed its fewest points since giving up 27 to Sayre in a district game on Feb. 24, 2014.