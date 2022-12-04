For several years Scott County boys' basketball has been able to count on someone named Hamilton to patrol the paint, score second-chance points and pound the boards for an otherwise undersized team.
With first Terrin and now Jeremy long-gone to their collegiate athletic exploits, it is wiry, 6-foot-4 junior Larmarion McGrapth's turn to think and play big.
McGrapth made good on that challenge with a career-high 21 points and seven rebounds Tuesday night, when SC went on the road and blew out East Jessamine in the season-opener for the second straight season, 86-59.
“He's come a long way since being a freshman,” Scott County coach Tim Glenn said. “Larmarion has gotten to the point where he's probably one of the best passers on the team as well. He does a good job passing out of the post. He's helped us be able to break the press, gives us a little length to do that.”
McGrapth, who averaged a mere 3.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in spot duty last winter, went 8-for-11 from the field and grabbed five of his caroms courtesy of the offensive glass.
Led by his toughness and efficiency, Scott County shot a scorching 30-for-40 inside the paint, connected on 63 percent of its shots overall and owned a staggering 33-12 rebound margin.
“We actually ran some sets where we gave the ball in some spots where we screened big-little for him, and he turned and scored it,” Glenn said of McGrapth. “But he was a warrior on the boards. Some of the rebounds he got were man rebounds. He had two guys hanging on him, and he just got it and muscled it back up there. He did a really good job for us.”
Nick Mosby, expected to be a leader both at the rim and from downtown as a fifth-year senior, added 20 points and nine rebounds for Scott County.
Noah Gallagher and DaQuis Brown, each taking on added importance with veterans JZ Middleton and Quade Miles sidelined by illness, added 11 points apiece.
Brown made six steals and Tristan Christopher three to help the Cardinals overwhelm the Jaguars with quickness and transition minus Middleton, another super-senior in his third year as the starting point guard.
“He takes it to another level if you're gonna play in a way where you're gonna try to pressure,” Glenn said. “JZ was out sick, and JZ's one who does a good job getting us in our offense. DaQuis and him together are gonna be a good tandem, and it's worked like that through practice. It ups the game a little bit.”
Jacob Lockett led East Jessamine with 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting. Keelyn Daniel added 10.
Twenty-five turnovers haunted the Jaguars, who lost 74-39 on the Cards' court in the 2021-22 opener.
“Defensively those guys, all of 'em, it was just nice to see,” Glenn said. “There's been an intensity about this group, and so hopefully it will carry over. We did some things tonight like what we've talked about and worked at in practice, and it tickled the kids because they saw, man, we can be really good doing this.”
Brown, whose late transfer from Great Crossing resulted in mostly junior varsity action last season, was expected to be a key ingredient.
Fellow football star Ellis Huguely, though, was a surprise addition in the final days of the preseason. Huguely scored a first-half bucket and helped bolster SC's bench on an evening when it was alredy stretched.
“We had some good intensity that came in with Tristan Christopher and Ellis Huguely,” Glenn said. “Ellis is a little bulldog. He just so reminds me of Jimmie Warren who people around here remember from the 2007 team. Without him, we don't beat OJ Mayo and those guys. That's why OJ shot about 5-for-29 that night, because Jimmie Warren just hounded him the whole time, and (Huguely) kind of reminds me of him.”
The third of SC's reclassified seniors, Glenn's son Micah, led the Cardinals with three assists in his first game since a season-ending injury two days before last Christmas.
Glenn, Mosby and McGrapth each added two steals to Scott County's pile.
“There were some guys that really stepped up,” Glenn said. “Micah didn't have a great game shooting-wise, but he was a ball hawk, he and DaQuis and Tristan at one point there.”
In addition to the turnover total, Scott County excelled in another category that has been close to the program's heart from time immemorial.
“We set a goal of deflections of what we wanted to try to achieve,” Glenn said. “That has always been staple and made it tough on the passing lanes. Coach (Bart) Bellairs tried to tally 'em during the game, and he came up with 41. That's getting it done. If we do that, we're gonna disrupt a lot of people.”
Mosby was instrumental during a 9-0 run that erased East Jessamine's modest 14-13 lead in the closing stages of the first quarter.
SC kept its foot on the gas and ripped open a 46-26 lead at halftime. It was a typically hard-nosed opening night contest with 17 fouls whistled in each direction.
“East was a good driving team and is gonna be like some of the Lexington teams we're gonna face that rely on the drive,” Glenn said. “Something that we've tried to work on is charges. We tried to take seven or eight, which might have been as many as we got all of last year, but we got about four. We've got a cheeseburger ceremony at practice tomorrow. Every charge you take you get a cheeseburger.”
The Jaguars sliced their 20-point deficit back to single digits early in the third period before another substantial surge from the Cards actually expanded the gap to 23 at 68-45 with eight minutes left.
Scott County scratched out its most points in an opening contest since the 2018-19 region championship team stuck 96 on North Laurel.
“I think we're gonna be able to score, and I was really pleased with our defensive positioning as a group,” Glenn said. “This group here is gonna be able to do a little more. They're cognitively able to turn off, turn on, do different things defensively. Last year towards the end we got really tough defensively, but we really had to anchor in.
“This time I think we're gonna be able to anchor in, but we're also gonna be able to get out and play those passing lanes and kinda switch it off and on. I think that's gonna be disruptive and give us an advantage. We're gonna have to do that to get past some of the teams that are gonna be bigger than us. That's a way we can kinda offset that.”