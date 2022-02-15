Boys' basketball: Scott County stops Sayre, seals tie for third in district
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
-
-
- Comments
Sayre's smothering press and half court trap prevented Scott County from running away in the fourth quarter of both their 42nd District boys' basketball meetings this winter.
Those tactics Saturday night left SC junior Nick Mosby wide-open 25 feet from the basket, which teams of all stature are learning is a bad career move.
Mosby buried back-to-back, NBA-distance 3-pointers to trigger a final period in which he scored 13 of his game-high 28 points, hoisting to the Cardinals to a crucial 56-50 home win and regular-season sweep of the Spartans.
“They were pressing us, and then as soon as we would get it across half court, they were looking to pressure JZ (Middleton), because they think they've got a height advantage on him,” Mosby said. “I'm standing on the middle if my man goes to help. That leaves me wide-open, and I'll shoot it every time.”
It was a potentially pivotal victory for Scott County (9-14 overall, 4-4 district) in terms of playoff seeding. SC pulled into a tie with Frederick Douglass for the No. 3 seed in the district tournament, which begins Feb. 21 at Bryan Station.
Because the Cards and Broncos split their series, a coin flip will settle the deadlock. If it falls SC's way, a semifinal showdown with the Defenders awaits. Lose it, and SC would face Sayre again, with the winner drawing top-seeded Henry Clay.
“I'm going to take rabbit's feet and everything,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “But it really doesn't matter. We have to go into it not just thinking we want to get to region, but win the dang thing. The No. 1 team in the district, we should have beat them Monday night (Henry Clay won at the buzzer, 47-45) if we shot the ball at all.”
Isaiah Haynes, who was honored along with fellow seniors Andrew Willhite and Jeremy Hamilton prior to the game, added 15 points — all in the first three quarters — for Scott County.
Hamilton hauled down nine rebounds, six on the offensive glass to extend possessions a night when Scott County shot only 38.8 percent. Mosby was the exception, going 10-for-16 from the field and 6-of-7 from the free throw line.
“Larmarion (McGrapth) and Jeremy did a heck of a job on the boards,” Mosby said. “Everybody pitched in on rebounding. That's what really kept us in the game. We don't win the game without getting extra possessions.”
Scott County jumped out to a 7-0 lead on four quick points from Haynes and a corner three by Willhite, and the Cardinals' lead bounced between five and 11 points for the duration.
Zander Collett fought through a 5-for-16 shooting performance to lead Sayre (9-16, 0-8) with 16 points, while Dant Bowling scored eight of his 11 in the fourth quarter and gave the Spartans a puncher's chance.
“We felt like we had the momentum to keep pulling away, but they would just come right back and hit a tough shot over us,” Mosby said. “That's a good game to win. Every game in the district always matters.”
SC used a 7-4 run out of the half to establish its largest lead of 33-22 before Sayre closed it to 38-31 with eight minutes remaining.
Mosby's straight-on bombs seized any Spartan momentum shortly thereafter. He also slashed for a layup after the Cards missed on a couple of consecutive point-blank opportunities to stretch the advantage.
“I'm glad to see Nick took the initiative and went off. We went up 18 over there (a 64-56 win on Jan. 24), and they started doing that run-and-jump,” Glenn said. “When they start doing that with three or four minutes to go, you've just gotta keep scoring, keep scoring, keep scoring. We tried to keep doing that. We had it right there at the rim.”
Key bench minutes from Quade Miles and Tristan Christopher helped SC compensate for Middleton and Willhite's occasional walks to the bench in foul trouble.
Eleven of SC's 23 games have now been decided by single digits, including six of the Cardinals' district matchups.
“That's how our season has gone all year. You look at every game, we don't lose by much,” Mosby said. “That's not a thing to be happy about, but it's not like we're getting blown out. We're in every game, and I couldn't be more proud of this team.”
Final-week showdowns with Great Crossing (Monday), Mason County (Tuesday) and No. 1 George Rogers Clark (Thursday) will further prepare Scott County for what it hopes will be a Cinderella run in the manner of the 2019-20 season.
“It's good to send these seniors out with a win, but there's things from this game tonight that we're gonna need to get where we want to go,” Glenn said.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Do you think adding a new Representative to Scott County will be bring positive changes?
You voted: