Sometimes the numbers just don’t add up.
When you attempt twice the number of field goals and commit one-fourth the volume of turnovers compared to your opponent, the chances of winning a high school basketball game look stellar.
Of course, that doesn’t account for free throws or timely 3-pointers, both of which can skew the data. Scott County saw that the hard way and came out on the short end against Henry Clay in the category that matters most, 69-64, at home Monday night.
“The thing that was disappointing was we looked at halftime and we shot 14 more shots than they did,” SC coach Tim Glenn said.
By night's end, that gap was a jaw-dropping 35.
Scott County also shut out Henry Clay’s leading scorer on the season, Aziel Blackwell, before intermission, thanks in part to three fouls that limited him to seven minutes of early action.
Still, the Cards trailed by six, 33-27, a credit to Blue Devils’ sophomore Konlin Brown’s three 3-pointers in the second quarter and four in the half.
Brown buried his fifth trifecta in the third period and made it a half dozen in the fourth on his way to a game-high 21 points, more than triple his winter-long average of 6.7 per game.
“Six out of eight. That’s tough to overcome in a tight game,” Glenn said. “He came off screens, and we just didn’t handle him. Not to say that’s just the man guarding him. They set double screens a few times.”
And Blackwell roared to life, collecting 10 points in the third quarter as Henry Clay (11-5 overall, 3-2 district) stretched its advantage to 55-42. He wound up with 16 points and 11 rebounds, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
Ah, yes, the line. The Devils reached the double bonus in both halves and took full advantage to the tune of 21-for-28, dwarfing the Cards’ output of 7-for-11.
“He’s the one early on we said we had to watch, Blackwell and (Kanye) Henderson,” Glenn said. “We did a decent job on Henderson. He got loose a couple times, and we fouled him a couple times.”
Henderson was 5-for-6 at the stripe and finished with 11 points. Harrison Lynch, a thorn in the Cards’ side under the basket early in the game, sank 7-of-9 and also wound up with 11.
Isaiah Haynes led SC (8-10, 2-5) with 18 points, his most prolific performance since a midseason bout with COVID-19.
Haynes' 3-pointer capped an early 8-0 run and gave SC a short-lived lead of 13-10 in the opening period. Later, his traditional 3-point play fueled the Cards’ late charge and cut their deficit to 61-56 with 2:59 left.
“We’re gonna need him,” Glenn said. “That’s the kind of effort we’ve gotta have. He didn’t have as many rebounds as we needed to get, but I thought he was going and trying to get ‘em.”
Nick Mosby (13 points, six rebounds) and Jeremy Hamilton (11 points, eight rebounds, four steals) fueled Scott County’s second-half resurgence along with Chase Grigsby, who scored 10.
Henry Clay's lead shrank from 13 to three in the fourth. SC ramped up its half-court defense, stretching its game-long advantage in the turnover department to 16-4.
Grigsby answered what appeared to be a dagger three from Brown to keep SC afloat at 64-59 with 2:03 remaining. Mosby’s put-back clawed the Cards to within three at the 1:27 mark.
Blackwell buried two free throws to make it a two-possession game once again. Another pair from Henderson rendered a second triple from Grigsby with eight seconds academic.
“We made a run,” Glenn said. “We didn’t take a lot of bad shots. We forced a few here and there.”
Scott County wound up 26-for-70 from the field, and only 5-of-24 from 3-point range. Henry Clay was efficient at 20-for-35.
The Cards’ leading scorer, Elias Richardson, was shut out for the second time in the past four games. He played sparingly in the second half, and only after Mosby picked up his fourth foul early in the fourth quarter.
Mosby, Hamilton, Micah Glenn and Andrew Willhite all played with four fouls at the end of the game.
Glenn scored all eight of his points in the first quarter for SC, carving out a 15-13 lead after eight minutes. Brown’s barrage ignited a 20-12 push by the Devils in the second period.
Henry Clay swept the season series for the second straight year and has won five of its past six meetings with Scott County.
It may have been a preview of the district semifinals next week with a trip to regions at stake.
The win solidified the Devil’s grip on the No. 2 seed. Because SC defeated Sayre – a verdict that counts as two wins, since the Spartans play each of the other teams only once instead of twice – they will be No. 3 if Henry Clay defeats Bryan Station on Wednesday.
A Station victory means the Cards and Defenders would have a coin flip for the third spot. It’s doubly significant, as the No. 4 team would face a quarterfinal play-in game against Sayre, then face top-seeded Frederick Douglass 24 hours later.
“That’s the frustrating thing,” Glenn said. “Tonight could have wrapped it up.”