The beat went on Tuesday night for senior sharpshooters Elias Richardson and Chase Grigsby and their Scott County boys' basketball team.
SC's longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season reached six with a convincing 65-52 victory over Bryan Station, the Cardinals' second at home in as many nights against an athletic, relentless district opponent.
“Every time you play them, it's a game of runs. You've got to shut theirs off and put on one of your own,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “There were times tonight where we showed some of the defensive toughness we had last year at the end. Just working as a team to stay in front of people and on your man. I'm tickled that we've been able to do that with the two COVID situations that set us back.”
It's been a triumphant return from the sick bay for Grigsby. He sank five 3-pointers off the bench for the second consecutive night, finishing with 20 points, four assists and a pair of steals.
Grigsby was 7-for-9 from the field, perfect from beyond the arc until his last try brushed off the side of the rim in the final minute of the game.
“Yeah, he made shots and things, but it's the stuff he did on defense, breaking up layups and stealing the ball,” Glenn said. “Those are toughness plays, and the greatest athletes in Kentucky can't make plays like that. You've got to have something else. It's something in your heart. He's got that, and we know that. He showed it last year.”
Richardson led all scorers with 21. He's averaged 22.6 over the past five games for Scott County (7-5, 2-1). On Monday against Sayre, Richardson had 27, including the winning free throw with 2.6 seconds left.
“The guy who talk to us about recruiting him, I tell them he's the best mid-range shooter we've got,” Glenn said. “He does it off the quick dribble, and he does it off the turnaround. Both of those are tough to do.”
Hard-nosed defense across the board was the calling card.
After giving up two early slashes to the basket by JMarious Lindsay, Bryan Station's leading scorer at 17.8 points per game, the Cards shut him out until midway through the fourth quarter and held him to 10.
“One of the big keys was (stopping) straight line drives. That's a tough thing to do against Bryan Station, because that's what they do,” Glenn said. “It was mostly JZ (Middleton, on Lindsay), but Chase had him for a little bit. We just tried to stay off and in his lane. We did a good job tonight of siding them out, and once we got them on the side, we tried to keep them on the side.”
Myles Morones and Trent Grundy each had 13 points for Bryan Station (5-5, 1-3), which lost three games to Scott County by a total of five points last year, including an overtime thriller in the district semifinals.
This one had that eerie feeling when the Defenders darted to a 13-4 lead out of the gate, but SC answered with 14 consecutive points. Threes by Middleton and Grigsby triggered that run.
“I was worried about as against the zone, because we hadn't seen a big, long game of zone, and I thought we attacked it well,” Glenn said. “We didn't just stand and pass it, stand and pass it, stand and pass it.”
Bryan Station lurked within three, 30-27, at the half. Grigsby and Isaiah Haynes, both of whom missed multiple games during SC's pair of viral shutdowns, knocked down threes to complement Richardson's eight-point outburst in the third quarter.
The Cards opened the fourth with a 9-4 surge and accumulated their largest lead of the night at 59-41.
Jeremy Hamilton added 10 points for Scott County, which went a season-best 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. Hamilton, Middleton and Andrew Willhite all had perfect nights in that capacity along with their hard-nosed defense.
“The seven guys who got in there did a great job,” said Glenn, who hopes his junior son, Micah, will be able to return from a sprained knee this weekend.
SC hosts two more big ones against Frederick Douglass (Friday) and Great Crossing (Saturday). The first installment is to stay alive for a possible top seed in the district playoffs. The second is for the obvious local bragging rights, which the Cards currently hold after a 56-40 win earlier in the season.
“Two days to prepare, and that's a blessing,” Glenn said. “It's not out of the question for us to keep playing defense and keep this going for a while. “