The value of Scott County boys' basketball having almost everybody in uniform and available for the first time all season was never clearer than during Tristan Christopher's personal highlight film Saturday night.
Christopher, who had seen only limited playing time through the first three quarters, entered SC's game at Mercer County at the outset of the fourth period with the the Cardinals clinging to a three-point lead.
Nine consecutive points from the sophomore, previously averaging a modest five per game, transformed a tense situation into a convincing 66-49 win in Harrodsburg.
SC salvaged a weekend split after dropping a 71-63 verdict at 42nd District rival Frederick Douglass on Friday.
Christopher's four quick field goals, including a 3-point play, provided the final momentum swing on a night when Scott County (8-11) carved up the Mercer County (7-9) defense, shooting 51.9 percent from the field.
Nick Mosby followed the outburst with a 3-pointer to give SC a 53-40 margin with 4:04 remaining.
Micah Glenn led SC with 18 points. Mosby chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds, while Noah Gallagher notched 10 points and five boards. Da'Quis Brown and JZ Middleton each supplied seven points, with Brown adding five rebounds and four steals.
Trevor Ellis topped the Titans with 15 points. Thaddeus Mays contributed 12.
Middleton's three and Mosby's transition layup gave SC its first significant edge of the game, 19-14, with 4:31 to go in the first half.
Mercer County answered Brown's 3-pointer with two bombs of its own to get back within two at 22-20.
The Titans stretched that run to 12-2, but a 3-point play from Gallagher with 4.9 seconds remaining put the Cards on top, 27-26, at the half.
Glenn scored seven straight SC points and extended that margin to 34-28 midway through the third. A pair of Ellis dunks ignited Mercer, but Middleton's 3-pointer with a minute to go gave the Cards their modest space entering the final eight minutes.
In a carbon copy of the non-district game SC and Douglass played last month at the Billy Hicks Classic, the Cards couldn't fully recover from an ice-cold first quarter.
Douglass held Scott County to seven points in that period to open a double-digit lead. The Broncos built their biggest gap of the evening at 28-15 before the Cards settled in, but 46 percent shooting and 14 turnovers compared to the Broncos' 53.7 percent and seven giveaways prevented SC from completing the comeback.
Aveion Chenault led all scorers with 22 points on 11-for-17 from the field for Douglass (14-2, 2-0), which has won 11 consecutive games. Tylon Webb added 15, Armelo Boone 14 and Kai Simpson 13.
Brown and Mosby shared the team-high and led four Cards in double digits with 15 points. Mosby hauled down eight rebounds and dished out four assists. Glenn garnered 12 points and Middleton chalked up 11 to go along with five assists and three steals.
Scott County, now 1-1 in the district, continues that slate with a home date Tuesday evening against Sayre.