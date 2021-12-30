An enigmatic December for Scott County boys' basketball sputtered to a similar conclusion this week at the Campbellsville High School Holiday Classic.
SC led both its opener against the always-explosive Butler Bears of Louisville on Tuesday and an encore against the host Eagles on Wednesday, but second-half struggles led to another pair of frustrating defeats,
Butler rode out a baker's dozen of first-half lead changes before racing away with a 84-63 victory. That relegated Scott County to the consolation bracket, where its nine-point advantage quickly evaporated in a 50-43 verdict, the Cardinals' lowest offensive output since the 2018-19 state final against Trinity.
The three-headed monster of Mershon Dickerson, Dayton Williams and Chavez Woods plagued SC in round one.
Dickerson exploded for 27 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Williams added 19 points and three thefts, while Woods piled up 17 points for Butler, which shot 34-for-67 (50.7 percent) from the field.
Williams, Dickerson and Damion Johnson combined for seven 3-pointers to lead the Bears (8-5), who defeated the Cardinals for the first time since the 1997 King of the Bluegrass tournament.
SC’s rough week ended with a 64-60 overtime loss Thursday to Taylor County. Butler and Marshall County met for the title later in the evening.
Nick Mosby led SC with 19 points, three steals and two blocked shots. Jeremy Hamilton supplied a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Hamilton and Mosby shot a combined 15-for-25 from the field. The remainder of the Cardinals' roster went 10-for-35. SC also struggled to the tune of 4-for-17 from 3-point range and committed 16 turnovers.
JZ Middleton added six points, eight rebounds and four assists for Scott County (4-8).
Mosby and Middleton notched go-ahead baskets for SC in a free-flowing first quarter. Mosby's drive to the hoop beat the buzzer and kept the Cardinals within two, 17-15, in response to a deep three from Dickerson.
That triggered a 9-2 run for Scott County. Mosby opened the second period with another bucket off a backdoor cut, Middleton assisting.
Isaiah Haynes' second-chance bucket made it 22-19 at the 6:30 mark, and he hit a corner three to answer a brief binge by Butler to put SC back on top, 25-24, with 5:10 left.
Dickerson's put-back vaulted the Bears back in front, 28-27, and began the Cards' crash under the heat of Butler's full-court pressure. SC scored next to land the lead one final time before Butler rattled off 14 unanswered points.
Haynes stopped the bleeding with another triple, but Dickerson's tip-in beat the horn for a 44-32 margin at halftime.
Mosby and Middleton scored in transition to give Scott County a boost and trim the margin back to single digits with 5:39 to go in the third. Dickerson dunked to punctuate a speedy 6-0 answer from the Bears.
SC still showed plenty of life, with a 3-pointer by Mosby and a coventional 3-point play from Hamilton helping whittle what was a 15-point deficit to seven, 58-51, late in the period.
Butler scored the final bucket of the quarter, then grabbed nine of the first 11 points in the fourth to put it away.
The fourth-quarter collapse against Campbellsville mirrored prior results with Collins and South Laurel and wound up as Scott County's fifth single-digit defeat of the season.
Campbellsville concluded with a 25-9 run after Scott County established its largest lead of the contest, 34-25, with 3:30 remaining in the third period.
Despite an extended cold snap, it was still 34-28 at quarter's end. Noah Gallagher's 3-pointer stopped a run by the Eagles and made it a 37-31 advantage with six minutes to play.
The backbreaking sequence was a Jay Milburn steal leading to a Chase Hord layup, followed by a 3-pointer from Hord to put the Eagles on top, 41-39, with 3:17 to go.
Haynes countered with a 3-pointer to retrieve the lead for good, but Campbellsville took it back for good on a bucket by Landon Colvin.
Later trailing by four, SC received a golden opportunity for a reprieve when Milburn acquired his fourth foul, then fouled out on a technical while protesting the call.
Mosby made one of the two ensuing free throws, but the Cards were short on a potential game-tying three, and the Eagles plucked the rebound.
Taylor Spaw's late-game layup sealed the outcome.
Colvin led Campbellsville (6-6) with 16 points. Hord and Milburn added 14 apiece for the Eagles, who shot 12-for-22 in the second half after an icy start. Milburn also yanked down 13 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Mosby scored 15 of his game-high 18 in the first half to go along with seven rebounds. Hamilton had eight points, nine boards and four steals for SC. Middleton dished out five assists.
