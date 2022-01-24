The most redeeming qualities of “The Reed Sheppard Show,” as Scott County boys' basketball learned in vivid detail Saturday night, are that it contains sudden plot twists and a talented ensemble cast.
North Laurel wouldn't be nearly as dangerous if the junior 2,500-point scorer and University of Kentucky commit indiscriminately launched off-balance 3-pointers while double of even triple-teamed.
Unselfish perhaps to a fault and a student of the game beyond his years, Sheppard was merely one of three Jaguars to score 20 or more points in a 92-74 win over the Cardinals, punctuating a Saturday of wall-to-wall hoops at SC's Dan Cummins Classic.
“I watched them play a game on tape, and I charted every basket they scored. I stopped with about three minutes to go, and I think all but six baskets in the game he either scored it or the pass came from him,” SC coach Tim Glenn said of Sheppard. “We tried trapping a couple of times, but I said early on really trapping plays into their strength, because he's so tough with it, he get it out of his hands and they hit a three.”
Scott County “slowed” Sheppard to 25 points, a whisker below his season's average, but he was largely responsible for seven consecutive right-corner threes from Clay Sizemore, who missed only his last attempt long after the issue was settled.
Sizemore scored 20 of his 23 points in the second half and was named player of the game. Big man Ryan Davidson was Sheppard's running mate before intermission, piling up 16 of his 20 in that stretch for North Laurel (15-4).
The Jaguars shot a sizzling 65.3 percent from the field, including a ridiculous 15-for-25 from beyind the 3-point arc.
“We didn't shoot the ball super great. It's just a matter of defensively we're a step behind where we should be,” Glenn said. “I can't tell you how many times Coach (Chris) Willhite said to me tonight, 'We should have stole that ball.' There's things there that we can fix. We have to do that through the course of the season.”
Senior Andrew Willhite drew the primary defensive assignment against Sheppard, the son of former UK star and two-time NCAA champion Jeff Sheppard, and performed admirably.
Sheppard shot 9-for-18, only attempted three free throws and was charged with four turnovers. He also amassed four steals and four assists, the latter probably a low estimate.
“He contested some shots. He didn't have bad fouls. That's what I was worried about,” Glenn said. “That's a big challenge. I told him, 'There's no one guy that can guard him, but it starts with you.' Andrew did a really good job.”
Nick Mosby led SC (5-11) with 26 points and six rebounds.
“Early on I told him, 'Nick, we've got to have you shooting.' After a couple of passes, that's a good shot, and usually your team's expecting you to shoot,” Glenn said.
Mosby anchored a 9-0 run late in the third period that cut the Cardinals' deficit to 15.
Sheppard hit a floater, then made a steal that led to a Sizemore bomb, to fuel a run of seven straight Jaguar points in reply. It was 64-42 going into the fourth.
“We went up and down intensity-wise at times,” Glenn said. “In the first half he got one shot. JZ (Middleton) did a good job staying close. The second half, and we told 'em they screened with Sizemore, he just kind of flared out and I think hit six in four minutes.”
Middleton added 15 points for SC, while Isaiah Haynes had 12. The Cards also benefited from the return of Jeremy Hamilton, who scored eight points and hauled down six rebounds in 26 minutes after being cleared earlier in the day under COVID return-to-play protocols.
“Isaiah's minutes were good. He played hard enough that he asked to come out. That's a good sign,” Glenn said. “We subbed Jeremy for about a minute each time. It wasn't necessarily a fast-paced game even though there was some scoring in it.”
Franklin County defeated Bourbon County and Harlan topped Paris earlier in the day.
Prior to the main event, SC dedicated its scorer's table to the late Bill Moore, who dedicated many years to the athletic program as basketball and football timekeeper. When the clock went blank at the 1:19 mark of the fourth quarter, leading to an extended delay in a game long since out of reach, some of Moore's colleagues at the table joked that it was their old friend making his presence felt.
SC, which played only one game in 18 days to to weather and illness, started a busy week Monday at Sayre before hosting rival Great Crossing on Wednesday and traveling Friday to Henry Clay.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.