Scott County simply didn't have enough manpower to knock off unbeaten Collins in boys' basketball Friday night.
The toughness that seven healthy Cardinals showed in a 65-54 loss at home to the Titans, however, was the kind on which a program can build its brand for the remainder of the season once life returns to normal.
“I thought we did compete,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We're trying to get to the point where we're rebounding consistently. We still missed some. We had some that were right in our hands."
Slippery fingers were the recurring theme in 17 SC turnovers, eight more than Collins committed.
Still, it was a two-point game late in the third quarter before four different Titans (8-0) hit a 3-pointer in the fourth period to slam the door and send the Cardinals (3-5) to the their fourth consecutive loss, matching last winter's longest skid.
“We tried zone at times on just to switch it around a little bit with the personnel we had,” Glenn said. “They just answered it each time, and they answered it a lot of times with threes from guys off the bench.”
Kobe Ledford was 3-for-4 from long range for the Titans. Kiya Ledford, Kenyon Goodin and Quintin Simmons each joined him with a bomb down the stretch, countering a late explosion from Scott County's Nick Mosby.
Goodin and Simmons led Collins, which defeated SC by a slim two-point margin last December in Shelbyville, with 18 points apiece. Isiah Cochran added 11.
“They're 8-0, and KSR (Kentucky Sports Radio) had 'em ranked No. 12,” Glenn said. “They're solid. They're well-coached.”
Fifth-year seniors Mosby and Micah Glenn kept the Cardinals afloat with 20 points apiece on a night when there weren't many other options.
JZ Middleton (wrist), Eli Moody (flu) and Da'Quis Brown and Tristan Christopher (car crash) were out of the lineup to start, and Larmarion McGrapth spent much of the evening in foul trouble.
Brown and Christopher were ruled out after being involved in the accident. Scott County JV player Rayshawn Bryant and Jaylen Warren of Great Crossing were fellow passengers.
“Somebody pulled out in front of 'em. They were pretty tore up about the other vehicle. They were both shook up pretty good,” Glenn said. “At first they were gonna try to play. I said that's fine if you totally feel OK with it, but they were iffy and I said we need you next week and beyond.”
Even the tandem of Mosby and Glenn is still climbing to its past level after recovering from off-season shoulder and knee surgery, respectively.
Mosby missed only one of his five 3-point attempts on the night and erupted for half his scoring output in the fourth quarter.
“We kept saying Nick's hit this many shots. We need to get him the ball,” Glenn said. “We were trying. We kept trying to do that. Again, with the personnel it was hard, because we hadn't practiced that way. This only happened today.”
The coach's son went for what was easily his season high despite being forced into the duties of running the offense out of necessity.
Three 3-pointers headlined the younger Glenn's 8-for-12 night from the floor.
“That was tough on Micah. I wasn't sure,” Glenn said. “I brought up some guys (to varsity) to maybe help him, because he's not really a one (point guard). Then again, that could be good for us to have that experience. We've got to take better care of the basketball. He's just now kind of figuring out things to do. It's just good sometimes to see shots go in.”
Noah Gallagher added nine points and six rebounds for Scott County, which held its only lead of the evening at 2-0 on Glenn's backdoor cut to start the game.
Simmons and Goodin combined for all but two of Collins' points to help the Titans take a 15-11 lead after one quarter. That advantage extended to 21-13 on Kobe Ledford's corner three with 3:37 remaining in the second.
Mosby and Gallagher combined for the next seven points to get the Cards back within one before Ledford nailed another three and Cole Harbin matched it for a 27-22 halftime cushion.
JV starters Ellis Huguely and Harrison Owens were the only players to spell the patchwork lineup, which also included Quade Miles for the second straight game.
“Ellis was able to give us some good minutes,” Glenn said. “He came in and did some things."
SC cut its deficit to two, 29-27, on a McGrapth steal and right elbow jumper from Miles midway through the third. Cochran and Simmons countered that with slashing buckets.
Threes from Mosby and Gallagher made it 35-33, only to see Collins conclude the period with seven unanswered points.
With Middleton getting the cast that was protecting his fracture removed on Friday, there's hope that the Cardinals will have a complete roster by this Thursday's conclusion of the Jim Rose Classic at Lexington Christian Academy.
SC opens the Christmas tournament at 2 p.m. Tuesday against Vestavia Hills, an 8-3 team from Alabama.
“I watched 'em a little bit,” Glenn said. “They've got a kid going to Belmont. If he does that, you know he shoots the three. That could be a good thing for us.”
The wounded Cardinals got a post-game pep talk from 2020 region champions Aaron Leake, Josh Bredwood, Silas Emongo and Terrin Hamilton, all of whom were home on winter break.
“Those guys walked in, and I couldn't help but but think (three) years ago we were in the same spot, just under .500,” Glenn said. "We split a couple games in the district, It took a couple minutes to get seasoned up. Now we've got these guys coming back. We'll keep working and trusting to where we're seasoned enough that we can make that run.”