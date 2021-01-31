DRY RIDGE - Seven times three equaled a career day for Tye Schureman and the first winning streak of the season for his Great Crossing boys' basketball team.
The junior hit three consecutive 3-pointers to start Saturday afternoon's game at Grant County, drained three more before the half and knocked down another for good measure for 21 points in the Warhawks' 74-65 win over the Braves.
Schureman, who entered the game 9-for-35 from beyond the arc on the season, went 7-for-11 and ensured that GC never trailed while racking up its second road win in 18 hours.
With a Grant County defender glued to Schureman at almost all times, freshman Junius Burrell scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Kalib Perry added 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Great Crossing (3-6), while Carson Walls added 10 points.
The one-two punch of Mason Guffey (25 points) and Dylan Hammons (21 points, 15 rebounds) kept Grant County (4-8) afloat.
Schureman's lone 3-pointer of the second half gave the Warhawks their largest lead at 61-48 two minutes into the fourth quarter. The Braves cut their deficit to four on two occasions, but Burrell buried five of his six free throws in the final 38 seconds to slam the door.
GC won despite a staggering 43-23 disadvantage on the glass, in part because it forced 25 turnovers.
Vince Dawson's steal led to a layup to Perry after Schureman's early downtown display to give GC an 11-2 start. Schureman sank another corner three before six straight points from Hammonds and a Guffey 3-point play closed the gap to 16-13 after eight minutes.
Schureman struck again to start the second period, followed by Walls' scintillating spin move for two,
The lead hit a dozen on consecutive threes by that same GC tandem before the Braves countered with another 6-0 run.
With Schureman finally starting to draw a defensive crowd, he found Tyler Sparks for a 3-pointer and Christian Martin for a layup after a steal to stem the tide.
Hammonds and Guffey each scored down the stretch and drew Grant County within 37-31 at the half.
Great Crossing extended its 2-2-1 zone pressure and wreaked havoc in the third period.
Dawson drained a three to give the Warhawks momentum after the Braves nudged within two. That was the start of a 15-5 run that included seven straight transition points from Burrell, a Walls trifecta and a Perry drive.
Back stormed the Braves with eight unanswered points, highlighted by a Wayne Ziegler three, to make it a four-point game going into the fourth.
Great Crossing's itinerary will hit five games in six days when it travels to Frankfort Christian for a district game on Monday, then hosts Holy Cross Covington on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.