After getting a taste last winter of the games that truly matter in Kentucky high school basketball, the hope for the Great Crossing boys this season is that what they did in December might demystify February and March.
Nothing about tournament hoops should intimidate the Warhawks after they played in three consecutive championship games in the weeks before and after Christmas. GC now has taken its hometown's coveted trophy, picked up a runner-up plaque from perhaps Kentucky's toughest in-season bracket, and brought home the banner of choice from across the state line.
Great Crossing gained the latter Friday with a 60-53 victory over Spain Park of Hoover, Alabama, in the title game of the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic.
“We wanted to challenge the kids and put them in some situations so when we hopefully get to a 41st District or 11th Region championship game, it will be the fourth time they've been in a championship game, and it won't be new to them,” GC coach Steve Page said.
Titles in the Smoky Mountain and Billy Hicks classics and second place in the 16-team King of the Bluegrass made GC 9-1 in holiday tourneys and 12-2 overall.
Vince Dawson III led the Warhawks with 17 points, while Malachi Moreno — rarely given room to stretch in the early round of the tournament — nearly notched a triple-double with 15 points, 11 blocked shots and eight rebounds.
“It's big for us knowing that we can travel and still be locked in and still have a lot of fun,” Dawson said. “Coach Page told us we were gonna have a rough first part of the season, and we've put our heads down and worked.”
Junius Burrell and Gage Richardson added 12 points apiece for Great Crossing, which never trailed Spain Park in a battle of the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in Kentucky and Alabama, according to MaxPreps’ computer rankings.
GC exploded from the gate to a 26-13 lead after eight minutes and never let that lead dip below four points.
“The first quarter was probably the best we've played in program history,” Page said. “Second quarter they went zone, and then it was a grind.”
Moreno's authoritative finishes in the low post anchored a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter after the Jaguars tiptoed to within 43-39.
The 6-foot-11 sophomore center, who came home to his eighth Division I offer from Xavier this weekend, matched his career high in blocked shots to stifle Spain Park's comeback aspirations.
“We got the ball with about 2:15 left and held it for a minute before they started to foul us. Then the last minute took a long time,” Page said. “You worry about the last game and how much gas is left in the tank.”
Zachary Gray paced Spain Park with 20 points, including the only two successful 3-pointers out of the Jaguars' dozen tries. Sam Wright chipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds.
After pulling away for a 74-57 semifinal win Thursday over fellow Kentucky top-25 Pikeville, Great Crossing encountered an opponent in the title game that was better able to match the Warhawks' significant size.
“There were a couple times when they went to a lineup with three bigs that they were actually bigger than we were across the board,” Page said. “We played a couple of teams that decided they were going to try to take away something, and other guys stepped up. Today they played us straight up, and we had four guys in double figures.”
Pikeville was a showcase game for Dawson, who scored 26 points and also drew the lion's share of the defensive assignment against Panthers' star Rylee Sammons, who scratched out his 23 on 8-for-19 shooting.
“ I wanted to run him off the line and not let him anything, and at worst chase him into (Moreno),” Dawson said. “And on offense, keep being aggressive and attack the middle.”
Great Crossing gradually gained control after fighting through foul trouble — point guard Burrell sat down for the half after two whistles in the first three minutes — to lead 15-11 at the end of one period.
That margin grew to 31-24 at halftime and 53-49 after three. Seventeen points at the final horn was the largest gap of the day. It took some trial and error and a wealth of unselfishness to overcome Pikeville's unusual defensive tactics.
“They played basically a very wide, almost box, had a guy on Malachi in a plus-one scenario and then zoning everybody else,” Page said. “Even with them not doing that, we felt like this would be a good game for Tre to get in there. He did a great job with it, and he had probably even good looks than he took because that middle was wide open.
“At the end of the day, a team thought if they took (Moreno) out they had a chance to beat us, but that's why we're a team. That's the great thing about it is we've got a group that we can play so many different ways.”
Jeremiah Godfrey, GC's ever-improving, 6-7 junior, maximized his space to the tune of 15 points and eight rebounds.
“The crazy part about if is he's still got so much ceiling to go,” Page said. “I don't know if he even realizes how good he can be. Every day he does something better than he did the day before. (Thursday) he missed a dunk, went and got it and got an and-one. He's playing phenomenal.”
Burrell bounced back with a big second half to finish with 13 points. Richardson's 11 included a flurry of first-half 3-pointers over the Pikeville zone. GC shot 57 percent from the field and notched assists on more than half its 27 field goals.
“They focused in on Malachi, and Malachi did a great job of being a team player and letting everybody else eat,” Dawson said. “We were playing off that.”
Moreno only had the freedom to attempt two shots. He made both along with a pair of free throws and finished with six points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
“I couldn't catch my breath,” Moreno said. “We were able to space the floor a little more because they were so keying on me.”
Heath Jarrell and Josh Hughes had 10 points each for Pikeville. Charlie Fitzer combined eight points with 12 rebounds.
Including preseason, Pikeville is already the seventh of last season’s Sweet 16 teams to face Great Crossing.
“We knew going in we scheduled six or seven regular and that inevitably with the tournaments we would see a couple more,” Page said. “They needed to be challenged and have stepped forward and exceeded my expectations. The kids have stuck together these past few weeks, and I think a trip like this is only going to make our bond stronger.”