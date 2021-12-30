LEXINGTON — Given the nature of boys' basketball region rivalries and the manner in which Great Crossing played well enough to win for long stretches, Monday's five-point loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar was harder to swallow than a running-clock rout at the hands of mighty Ballard a day earlier.
GC led PLD at every quarter checkpoint except the last one, when the Bulldogs escaped with a 62-57 victory in a back-and-forth consolation bracket battle at the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic.
Dunbar scored the final six points — all free throws from junior marksman Nick Spalding — after a steal and two free throws by Vince Dawson III put Great Crossing in front with 1:13 remaining.
“Any time you lose, it's never fun. We're disappointed. We were so close, but yet so far away,” GC coach Steve Page said. “Overall we just didn't make the plays at the end. It was the simple stuff.”
Spalding torched the Warhawks for 30 points on 10-for-15 from the field, punctuated by his flurry from the line.
He hit four of the Bulldogs' nine 3-pointers. Spalding and Max VanDyke buried six of their combined seven tries.
“It seemed like every time we looked like we may push it out, they made a three,” Page said. “Spalding had 30. He's a good player. We expected that. But when you're steps back and have your hand down, he's gonna make that shot. That's why they run high ball screens, to get him open.”
VanDyke and Lionel Kumwimba each added eight points for PLD (5-6), which was a consensus top-25 team in statewide preseason polls.
Junius Burrell combined 18 points with four steals for Great Crossing, which led by double digits in the second quarter. Tye Schureman supplied 10 points, four rebounds and three steals. Dunbar held Dawson to nine points before he fouled out.
Missed layups and free throws haunted GC down the stretch.
“Tre had a breakaway and 55 (Kumwimba) was chasing him down, so he was thinking about that. Then we missed a couple others in transition,” Page said. “55 just worked really hard, made it tough on our big kids. That's just a kid wanting it a little bit more than we wanted it.”
The Bulldogs bridged the halves with an 11-0 run to get back in it. VanDyke's deep 3-pointer provided the exclamation point and put PLD on top for only the second time at 34-32.
Prior to that, Great Crossing rapidly washed away any lingering memories of Sunday afternoon's 88-47 shellacking by top-ranked Ballard.
GC was gifted a lead when Burrell sank one free throw after an administrative technical foul against Dunbar. Gage Richardson's 3-point play, a bomb from Burrell and a dish from Dawson to Moreno for an easy deuce made it a 9-3 start.
Burrell buried another trifecta before Schureman got into the act. Jeremiah Godfrey's rugged interion defense led to his own late bucket and an 18-10 lead after eight minutes.
That advantage crested at 30-19 on back-to-back hoops from Godfrey and Richardson before Spalding ignited a 7-2 reply to make it a six-point margin at the break.
“The first half they got a lot of cuts on us where we were watching the ball,” Page said. “The second half, not as many of those same type of cuts. We cleaned that up.”
Instead, the Bulldogs attacked relentlessly from the perimeter, and the Warhawks went more than five minutes without a point to start the third stanza.
After Burrell scored six consecutive points to restore GC's lead, Spalding buried a three.
“I thought where we lost it was they hit six threes in the second half, but again, they were hand-down threes,” Page said. “We were just lethargic coming out of the half.”
VanDyke's steal and layup continued the Bulldogs' binge. Schureman returned the favor with a 3-point play, then helped force a steal that led to a go-ahead free throw by Burrell with 1.9 seconds remaining.
Spalding sank another bonus ball after one free throw from Moreno tied it at 51.
