Boys' basketball: Team triumph for GC
- By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
There have been few if any chances for a deep, cleansing breath on the Great Crossing boys' basketball schedule.
GC is weaving its impressive record against weighty opponents. Still, it's an important building block for a program on the rise to conduct business and not let a lesser foe hang around and get any ideas.
Monday's trip to Pendleton County yielded a businesslike 75-36 win, one that finished with nine different Warhawks in the scoring column.
Gage Richardson led that attack with 17 points, including five 3-pointers for the second consecutive game. The freshman's 5-for-7 accuracy from beyond the arc boosted him above 50 percent for the season, a clip that puts Richardson second in the state behind only Braden Smith of Thomas Nelson.
Jeremiah Godfrey added 11 points and seven points, while five other players finished on the cusp of double digits for GC (14-4).
Vince Dawson III notched nine points. Junius Burrell, Christian Martin, Tye Schureman and Malachi Moreno each chipped in eight. Schureman's six rebounds helped GC to a staggering 41-18 advantage on the glass.
Playing his longest extended varsity minutes of the winter, senior Ethan Payne served up career bests of four points, three rebounds and two steals to punctuate the victory.
Burrell, Schureman and Carson Walls matched Payne with two thefts apiece as GC harassed Pendleton County (3-17) into 18 turnovers and held the Wildcats to 34.2 percent shooting. The Warhawks scored 23 points as a result of takeaways and 20 courtesy of the offensive boards.
Braydon Kidwell topped Pendleton County with six points.
GC allowed only four points on 1-for-10 from the field in the opening period and led by a dozen thanks to five points each from Godfrey and Schureman.
Richardson heated up with three connections from deep in the second stanza, staking the Warhawks to a 36-22 advantage at the break.
There was no let-up out of the locker room, with a 22-6 swing in the third period erasing any shred of doubt. The lead peaked at 41 after a running clock took effect in the fourth.
Great Crossing takes its fourth different winning streak of at least three games into a 41st District road showdown with Frankfort at 7:45 p.m. Friday. A win would lock up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. In a rare Sunday matinee, GC hosts No. 1 George Rogers Clark at 3 p.m.
