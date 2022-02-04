This year's hashtag accompanying all official social media communication from Great Crossing boys' basketball is “it's all about the team,” and never was that truer than when the Warhawks played their fourth game in a 77-hour span Wednesday night at home against Louisville Seneca.
Five different GC players scored seven or more points, and four latched on to at least four rebounds on an evening when the Warhawks never trailed but still found themselves in grind-it-out mode, 69-59.
“It was one of those nights where we won by 10, and there were times maybe where you thought they might be able to get over the top. I never really felt uncomfortable per se, but I never felt comfortable,” Great Crossing coach Steve Page said. “We felt like we coulda-shoulda been up 15 or 20 points. If we played them the first game of the four, maybe it would have been a little different.”
Vince Dawson III combined 16 points with a season-high nine rebounds for GC (18-5), which defeated Frankfort Christian, Franklin County and Seneca in succession by double digits after a nine-point loss to No. 1 George Rogers Clark to start the sequence on Sunday,
Malachi Moreno added 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots and helped the Warhawks exploit a significant size advantage over the Redhawks (9-16). GC dominated the glass by a 44-21 margin, surrendering only three offensive boards.
“Our size was obviously the huge difference. We tried to get the ball inside as much as we could. In the first half we were 1-for-8 on threes and 13-for-21 from inside the arc,” Page said. “They played man-to-man. They tried to speed us up, and they were tough. Seneca's got some really, really tough kids. It was a good experience for our kids to play a team such as that.”
Tye Schureman notched nine points and four assists for Great Crossing, the latter number adding to his GC career record set in Tuesday's victory at Franklin County. Junius Burrell also had nine points, while Gage Richardson registered seven points, four rebounds and four assists.
Marcel Railey (13 points) and Louis Tucker (11) showed the way for Seneca, which acquitted itself far better than its won-lost ledger in recent outings with city opponents and again versus GC.
“They beat a top-20 team, Western, on Saturday. They were tied with Male at halftime (Tuesday),” Page said. “That might have been a two, three-point game going into the fourth quarter and ended up being a 15-point game. That was probably the best 9-15 team I've ever seen.”
Great Crossing led 23-15 before an 11-1 lull allowed Seneca to close within a single possession, 33-30, at the half.
It was still tight, 53-47, entering the fourth period when a move on the defensive chess board ignited the Warhawks' getaway.
“I went to a 1-3-1 (zone),” Page said. “We did it five or six possessions, and I think they made one three but missed other shots, and we kind of pushed it from five to 10 and held them at bay.”
Bench scoring actually favored the Redhawks by a slim margin, 17-15, but the Warhawks spread out their contributions with Jeremiah Godfrey, Tyquan Stakelin, Christian Martin and Carson Walls all making an impact.
“Most nights we play nine anyway, but I made a concerted effort to leave them in even a little bit longer in the first half,” Page said. “They played four kids 12 or 13 minutes, and they played (Tuesday) night against Male and had to travel down to Georgetown on top of it. I thought it may pay some dividends in the second half.”
Six different GC players notched at last one of the Warhawks' dozen assists.
“That's what our team is. I said it from day one. We knew we had several kids that we could put in the game and they would help us in any situation,” Page said. “Kids are coming through with that, and when you have four games in four days, you have to have that to a certain extent.”
The win ended a stretch that mimicked the cadence of upcoming district and region tournaments in many ways.
“You get a lot done in practice, don't get me wrong, but sometimes playing those games is invaluable for the kids to get the learning experience,” Page said.