FRANKFORT - The undeniably bright future of Great Crossing boys’ basketball was of no pressing concern to the Warhawks’ post-game locker room Tuesday night.
It was a place for tears, hugs and what-might-have-beens after GC’s second consecutive exit as a No. 1 seed in the 41st District semifinals.
No. 4 Franklin County, frustrated by a close loss during the regular-season, its lineup reinforced and featuring numerous notable players battle-tested by a run to the state championship game in football, scored 13 of the final 18 points to earn a 55-50 win at Western Hills’ Lapsley Cardwell Gym.
“We’ve got a lot of kids getting experience, and that’s great, but tonight I’m not thinking of next year, or the year after, or the year after that,” GC coach Steve Page said. “The kids were hurting whether they were freshmen, sophomores or juniors, and obviously we only had one senior.”
After freshman Christian Martin’s steal and left-handed runner off the glass to start a 3-point play and give GC a 45-42 lead with 5:08 remaining, the Flyers’ Zac Cox scored the next eight points.
Four consecutive missed free throws and two in-and-out 3-point bids prolonged the Warhawks’ dry spell, one that didn’t end until a drive by Carson Walls at the 1:44 mark.
“We told them Franklin County was going to play tough, and if we didn’t match the energy that we’d be in trouble,” Page said. “And we did in stretches. Late in the game we kind of panicked a little bit, and we didn’t make shots. We had kids shooting that normally make those shots.”
Franklin County (14-9) countered Walls with a backbreaking 3-point play. Phillip Peiffer fittingly found room to maneuver one final time after a dominant evening in the paint.
Peiffer put up 18 points and 15 rebounds, eight of those boards resulting in second chances on the offensive end. Cox matched him with 18, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and seven rebounds.
“A lot of times (Peiffer) just threw it off the backboard even though he knew he didn’t have a shot, just to go back and get it,” Page said. “The kid’s tough as nails. He’s probably not the best technical basketball player in the world, but man, does he play hard. It was tough for us to match that.”
Cox’s steal at half-court led to a second-chance 3-pointer after Jayden Mattison grabbed the missed front end of a missed one-and-one, vaulting the Flyers in front for good with 2:48 to go.
“He didn’t even have his feet set. He had one foot in front of the other, and we kind of lost him,” Page said.
Nick Broyles added 11 points for Franklin County, which avenged its earlier 57-52 loss and earned its first region berth since 2017 under coach Tony Wise, a member of Scott County High School’s Athletics Hall of Fame.
Underclassmen played all the minutes for Great Crossing (11-12), headlined by freshman Junius Burrell with 18 points and seven rebounds. Burrell scored 10 of the Warhawks’ 13 points in the first quarter and later nailed tying and go-ahead shots early in the fourth.
The trio of freshman Martin (nine points, three rebounds, two steals), eighth-grader Malachi Moreno (six points, five rebounds, five blocked shots) and sophomore Daquis Brown (four points, three assists) each were instrumental in a stirring second-quarter rally to a 29-25 halftime lead, and all have a glowing future.
But as was the case after an overtime verdict Frankfort in last year’s district semis, they will continue to build on that foundation while motivated by a gut-wrenching loss.
“I’ll replay this game in my mind a thousand times,” Page said. “As a coach, you think about every decision that doesn’t work out. You don’t think too much about the ones that do work out, just the ones that don’t.”
Great Crossing’s early lead, the product of an inside bucket from Burrell and a 3-pointer by Tye Schureman, evaporated with six consecutive points from Mattison, Peiffer and Fred Farrier to end the first quarter. Farrier’s finish of a drive-and-dish from Brandon Atkinson beat the buzzer for a 15-9 lead.
Burrell’s back-to-back buckets to start the second period inspired an equal reply from Peiffer, but Brown and Martin combined for the next 10 points to put the Warhawks back in command.
“I thought Junius in stretches if not the whole game was the best player on the floor,” Page said. “He kept coming off ball screens and getting wide-open shots. He attacked the rim a little bit.”
Then it was Moreno’s turn. The 6-foot-9 center scored immediately following three consecutive blocks on one Franklin County possession at the other end.
He struck again after a Vince Dawson put-back, swatting his fourth shot in under a minute and converting on GC’s next possession for the largest lead of the night at 29-23.
Farrier’s steal and dunk reversed that to a 30-29 Flyers' advantage early in the third quarter, but Dawson’s offensive rebound and short jumper restored the Warhawks’ lead.
Kalib Perry also delivered a go-ahead hoop at 4:46 of the third, and Moreno’s bucket with seven seconds remaining mitigated a Franklin County run and kept GC within a pair, 39-37, going into the fourth.
Broyles buried a 3-pointer to match one from Burrell and knot the issue at 42 prior to Cox’s heroics.
“I think we were 3-for-15 from three and they were 4-for-7,” Page said. “We took the lead, and then Broyles, who’s a 19 percent 3-point shooter, makes one, so that was a big shot for them. And then I probably should have gotten Daquis in there earlier for defense. Cox kind of got loose on us late.”
Page noted that the attitude required to close out snug playoff games the way GC often has in its first two regular seasons is one that must be developed long before the Warhawks step on a neutral court for all the marbles.
GC is 10-1 against district rivals prior to the playoffs, where it is now 0-2.
“Our big issue all year was we just did not work hard enough in practice, and that’s got to stop,” Page said. “If they want to stop having games like this, they’ve got to bring it every single day. You can’t just turn it on when you put your game uniforms on. They learned a hard lesson tonight that we warned them of for the past three or four days.”