With four key contributors spending time out of the lineup over the past three weeks, Great Crossing boys' basketball circled the wagons, asked the healthy personnel to step up their production and picked off four consecutive wins.
The tables were turned Friday night at Madison Central, when the short-handed Indians cashed in double-doubles by Will Hardin and Robby Todd for a 57-45 comeback win.
Great Crossing (11-4) led by double digits in the first half but was undone by 4-for-23 shooting struggles on the other side of intermission. Madison Central (9-6) went ahead for good on consecutive 3-pointers from Hardin to christen the fourth quarter.
Hardin finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Indians, who typically use few reserves in close games and were without regulars Jaylen Davis and Jayden West. Todd, the son of Eastern Kentucky University women's Greg Todd, added 23 points — nearly double his season’s average — along with 11 boards and three blocked shots.
Vince Dawson III scored all of his team-high 12 points in the second period for the Warhawks. Junius Burrell, seeing his first time on the court since Dec. 27, added nine points. The two standout freshmen were a combined 8-for-24 from the field, mirroring GC's 30.4 percent efficiency on the night.
Fueled by smothering defense from the jump, Great Crossing scored the first six points and led 10-2 in the showdown of 11th Region contenders.
A post-up and a dunk by Jeremiah Godfrey, both courtesy of dishes from Gage Richardson, got it started. Tye Schureman followed with a bucket off a Richardson steal.
Malachi Moreno and Godfrey continued the early clinic in the paint before the Indians settled in with a baseline jumped by a Todd and a 3-pointer from Hardin. Eli Steele's theft and layup cut the Warhawks' lead to 10-9 after eight minutes.
Burrell's 3-pointer started a 9-0 binge that included three consecutive baskets from Dawson. After Todd hit two free throws, Dawson delivered a 3-point play for a 22-11 lead with 4:31 remaining in the half.
Todd scored 10 of the next 12 points for Madison Central, but threes by Dawson and Carson Walls kept GC in control. Burrell sank a floater and two free throws down the stretch to carve out a 32-25 cushion at the break.
Richardson answered a Todd triple after Madison Central cut the gap to two early in the third quarter. Back-to-back threes from its two stars — Todd and Hardin went a combined 8-for-16 from deep — triggered an 8-0 run that gave the Indians their first lead with two minutes to go.
Schureman retrieved the lead with a 3-pointer. Todd countered with a buzzer-beating drive to knot it at 41 going into the fourth.
Burrell's drive brought GC within four at 47-43 with 4:02 left, but Todd's traditional 3-point play launched a 10-2 closing run for Madison Central.
The Indians enjoyed a 41-30 advantage on the boards, neutralizing Moreno (five points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots), Godfrey (eight points, two rebounds) and Dawson (four rebounds).
GC hosts district rival Western Hills at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
