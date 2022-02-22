Boys' basketball: Triple-double redux for Malachi Moreno
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
The preferred term these days is “rim protector,” and with Malachi Moreno already approaching seven feet if you factor in his hair and sneakers, the Great Crossing freshman center might be the poster child.
Moreno punctuated the regular season Thursday night with his second big man's triple-double of the winter and two more program records. He scored 15 points, snagged 22 rebounds and swatted 10 shots in GC's 67-58 win at Oldham County.
Half the 22 boards were courtesy of the offensive glass. Both are new school standards that he's bound to break at some point.
“He was pretty dominant on the boards. I knew he had a lot of rebounds. He had 13 at the half,” GC coach Steve Page said. “I didn't know he got to 10 blocks. He was a force around the rim pretty much all night, and they had a 6-8 senior (Sam Powell) that he played against.”
Vince Dawson III led Great Crossing (24-6) with 19 points, including 7-for-8 shooting in the second half after a 2-for-9 start. Carson Walls put up a season-high 17.
Junius Burrell sparked the Warhawks with seven assists and five steals.
Walls also did a fourth-quarter number on Max Green, who led all scorers with 20 points and hit five of the seven 3-pointers for Oldham County (17-9).
“Carson got in, kind of took advantage of his opportunity,” Page said. “We moved him over to No. 10 (Green). We made an adjustment middle of the third quarter to put him on face guard, and he only made I think one more three. That was a big part of it. When we made that decision it was a two or three-point game.”
Powell settled for 13 points and six rebounds while Hayden Burgess added 10 points for the Colonels, who have made multiple trips to the KHSAA Sweet 16 in recent years under the direction of former Scott County star Coy Zerhusen.
GC enters the 41st District tournament at Wilkinson Gymnasium in Frankfort — where it will play at 8 p.m. Tuesday agains host Frankfort High — as the top seed and having won nine of its past 10 games.
“Any time you go on the road in the Eighth Region, it's a good win,” Page said. “I don't care who you're playing, and Oldham's the defending champion and still probably one of the best three, four, five teams.”
The Warhawks erased a 16-13 deficit after eight minutes to lead 28-26 at the half.
Oldham County rallied for a 48-43 lead before GC scored the final 10 points of the third period to take command for good. Dawson scored four points in the run, while Moreno and Walls each chipped in three. In addition to Walls' defense against Green, team rebounding and shot selection were keys to the turnaround.
“First half especially, Malachi kind of kept us afloat with his rebounds,” Page said. “We talked at halftime about other kids had to help him. He's gonna get rebounds. Tre ended up with six. I think we had a couple guys with four and won the rebound battle by 13.”
Walls hit GC's only 3-point attempt of the second half after the Warhawks went only 1-for-8 before intermission.
Great Crossing improved from 35.3 percent shooting in the first half to 57.7 in the second, landing at 45 percent for the game while holding Oldham County to 37.7.
“First half we didn't shoot the ball very well,” Page said. “We weren't moving the ball well enough, and we had to take more contested shots. We were settling for too many threes. They blocked two of our threes where we could have up-faked, put the ball to the floor and went to the goal.”
Foul trouble on Jeremiah Godfrey led to Walls playing a season-most 26 minutes despite not starting either half.
“That's what I love about the group. I feel confident no matter who I put in the game. You've seen us do it for three years. It's kind of the hot hand,” Page said. “It was going so well with the lineup we had that it was hard to make any changes.”
Oldham County's defensive adjustment in the second half played to the senior guard's strengths.
“They went 2-2-1 most of the second half, and Carson did a good job, kind of took advantage of that. We put him in the middle, and he made some really good plays whether he scored or getting it to somebody else,” Page said. “They applied pressure most of the game. After the first few minutes I thought we did a pretty good job handling the basketball.”
GC's final margin was its largest lead of the night. The Warhawks sealed the victory by knocking down five of their final seven free throws.
“The fourth quarter we kept them at bay,” Page said. “Tye (Schureman, nine points on the night) had a nice steal and a bucket, Carson runs the floor really well, and we hit him once kinda late where he got out in front of the defense. We went twice in a row to Tre in the post, and he produced both times. Then we got some stops and pushed it out.”
Great Crossing has lost only one true road game – at Madison Central, 57-45 on Jan. 14 – all season.
“We’ll probably be the road team again Tuesday. So far the kids have proven that doesn't bother them,” Page said.
