It was an aggressive scheduling move on paper for the young, rapidly growing Great Crossing boys' basketball program: A Tuesday trip to South Oldham, one night after an emotional, last-second district win in Frankfort.
The spirit was willing, but the legs weren't quite up to the task for the Warhawks, who never fully recovered from an 11-0 deficit out of the gate in a 70-53 loss.
Eighth-grader Malachi Moreno notched his first varsity double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for Great Crossing (6-9).
Monday's hero, Christian Martin, was outstanding again with 10 points, four assists and four steals.
But no starter scored more than four points for GC, which shot 38.8 percent from the field and committed 21 turnovers.
An 11-for-25 showing from the free throw line also stunted Great Crossing's comeback hopes.
South Oldham (4-5) opened a 25-11 lead after eight minutes. GC used slim advantages in the second and third quarters, closing the gap to 50-40 before the Dragons dropped the hammer to the finish line.
Ben Michel led four players in double digits for South Oldham with 18 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Caydon Brown added 17 points, while Cole Davis chipped in 16. Brown and Davis were a combined 7-for-15 from 3-point range, while the Warhawks collectively went only 4-for-16.
Zach Dolan delivered 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Dragons.
With the Warhawks facing another crucial district game at home Wednesday versus Western Hills, no Great Crossing player saw 20 minutes of action.