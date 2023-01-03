There's no mistaking which direction the Scott County boys' basketball defense is trending and what it has done for the Cardinals' fortunes and morale entering the new year.
One week after allowing its fewest points in a game over a span of at least 25 years, SC was a free throw away from matching that threshold Thursday in a 49-23 win over Jefferson County out of Tennessee.
Scott County (6-8) took two out of three over Volunteer State opponents at the King of the Smokies tournament in Pigeon Forge and has won all but one of its past four, permitting a parsimonious average of just under 36 points per game in those contests.
Prior that run of shutdowns, SC gave up 90 or more points to three opponents in an 11-day stretch. The Cards barely had enough players to out out a complete varsity lineup at the time. Their improving health and defensive leaps and bounds go hand in hand.
Nick Mosby led Scott County with 15 points and nine rebounds. The 6-foot-4 senior wing is now only 28 points away from 1,000 in his Cardinal career.
Larmarion McGrapth added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Eli Moody put up seven points, five boards and a pair of steals. Micah Glenn fought through foul trouble for six points and six rebounds.
Scott County held Jefferson County to two field goals and eight points in the first half. The Patriots' most productive period was a nine-point third stanza, but the Cards countered with a dozen and extended their lead to 37-17.
Jefferson County settled for 18.2 percent (6-for-32) from the field on the afternoon, including a woeful 1-for-14 from 3-point range. The Patriots also missed 14 of 24 from the free-throw line.
SC enjoyed a 42-21 advantage on the glass in a physical clash that saw 40 combined fouls. The Cards collected 12 second-chance points and 10 more as a result of Patriot turnovers.