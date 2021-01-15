Would've, could've and should've remain the buzzwords for Scott County boys' basketball, which took a fresh opponent on a few hours' notice Friday but fell victim to many of the same pitfalls that have plagued the first two weeks of the season.
After gaining the lead with an eight-point differential in the second period, SC lost the third quarter by the exact same margin and watched Meade County escape with a 62-53 win in the Cards' home opener.
"It's a debacle right now. People are shooting the lights out when we play 'em," SC coach Tim Glenn said. "If you're going to let teams shoot 57 percent all the time and out-rebound you, those teams rarely win. But we ain't gonna quit. We've still got a long way to go."
Isaiah Haynes scored 15 points to lead SC (1-5), which absorbed its third single-digit loss.
Meade County (2-0) took advantage of 57.5 shooting and a 28-21 edge on the glass to seize control of a contest that featured six lead changes and four ties.
"We knew rebounds would come into play tonight some," Glenn said. "But we've had small teams (in the past) rebound the heck out of it. Part of it's toughness."
Casey Turner led all scorers with 16 points for the Greenwave. Canon Decker chalked up 11, while Dylan Abell and Grant Beavin each notched nine.
Abell and Turner led five different Meade 3-point shooters with two apiece. The Greenwave went 7-for-12 from deep, while the Cardinals were a frosty 4-for-20.
"Defense has got to be constant, so that guys have to shoot over you," Glenn said. "I just feel like we've played ourselves out of the way. We've got to learn how to position ourselves. We've got to get tougher."
Meade County raced to a 17-10 lead after one quarter before SC used a 19-11 gain to grab a modest 29-28 edge at the break.
"We make runs and do some things that are good," Glenn said. "It's like I told them in the locker room, if you've ever been cut really bad, you sit there and it's a bad feeling. It keeps on and keeps on. You've got to find a way to stop it so that you can progress and begin to heal."
After its own 19-11 push made it 47-40 going into the fourth, Meade stretched that margin to its max of 58-43, and SC's closing 10-4 response was too little, too late.
"We threw some passes tonight that looked like JV passes or freshman passes," Glenn said. "We floated it. We were throwing passes just hoping they're open. They're not trusting their teammates right now on offense some."
Nick Mosby piled up 10 points, five rebounds and five steals for SC. JZ Middleton added nine points. and Chase Grigsby seven.
Jeremy Hamilton combined five points and six rebounds. Andrew Willhite dished out a team-high three assists.
"We played a few more people tonight," Glenn said. "We've got to have some people willing to make the other guys work. We'll have to go a little deeper maybe on the bench, start feeling around and try to find new ways."
SC couldn't fully capitalize on 21 Meade County turnovers. The Cardinals earned only nine free throws on the night, missing four.
The Cards were scheduled to play a 42nd District game against Frederick Douglass, but it was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within the Broncos' program.
"I knew they were good," Glenn said. "Everybody out there shoots it really good. Defensively, we heard they weren't as strong and that maybe we could out-score 'em."