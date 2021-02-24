Carson Walls had one primary task for Great Crossing on Wednesday night: Stop Western Hills' Zach Semones from further padding his total of 2,000-plus career points.
Given that Semones attempted three field goals in the second half and settled for his season's average of 20 after a scorching start, it was a job well done.
But Walls' side hustle – an open 3-pointer, again with impeccable, clutch timing against a district rival – proved the difference. The junior's tie-breaking bomb with 1:37 left put the Warhawks on top for good in a 51-48 win that sealed the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 41st District playoffs.
“Carson asked to guard Semones in the second half,” GC coach Steve Page said. “We also sent some doubles at him and tried to create some things on the fly to get us some easy buckets.”
Free throws made for a fittingly uncomfortable finish to an uphill climb and grind of an evening, but Walls hit one of two and Tyquan Stakelin knocked down a pair to seal the deal for Great Crossing (7-9, 4-0).
Vince "Tre" Dawson also nailed a crucial pick-and-pop 3-pointer to cut GC's six-point deficit in half with six minutes remaining. It was the start of a 14-5 finishing kick by the Warhawks.
'We just needed something to pick us up,” said Dawson, who earned WesBanco player of the game honors with 16 points and six rebounds. “If Tye (Schureman) can get around the corner, then he'll take that shot, and if not, my man helped (defensively), and I was wide open.”
Walls followed with a steal and dish to Schureman for a layup to make it a one-point game. Eric Gabbard answered with a second-chance basket for Western Hills (6-10, 1-3).
Christian Martin, hero of Monday night's last-second win at Frankfort, closed the gap again with two free throws, then made the steal that led to a tying free throw by Walls.
“We were offensively challenged for the most part, but it's a sign of maturing that a team can have their 'B' or 'C 'offensive game and still find a way to pull out a district win,” Page said. “Our two games last year with them were real similar to that.”
Walls' game-winner was his second in the district this winter. He also hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer against Franklin County.
He matched Schureman and Malachi Moreno with eight points apiece for GC, which overcame 18-for-55 (32.7 percent) shooting from the field and 6-for-16 (37.5 percent) at the line.
The Warhawks are 10-2 all-time against district rivals, with six of those games decided by six or fewer points.
“That was the first time in the three games (Franklin County, Frankfort and Western Hills) we led with a minute left,” Page said. “At the end of the day we're happy that we won.”
Junius Burrell made four steals to go with Martin's pair for Great Crossing, which goaded Western Hills into 11 of its 19 turnovers after intermission. Kalib Perry helped neutralize Wolverine big men Gabbard and Walter Campbell with a team-high 11 rebounds.
Fueled by three 3-pointers from Semones, the Wolverines surged to a 16-7 lead. Burrell, Walls and Dawson each countered from downtown to keep the Warhawks afloat, and they closed the gap to three at the quarter break.
“In the beginning of the season, we probably would have quit that game a lot earlier,” Dawson said. “We've made a lot of progress.”
Dawson drained two more triples in the second period. Schureman sandwiched one in between, propelling GC to a 26-21 lead that leveled off at 28-27 going into the locker room.
Schureman, Burrell and Moreno had the only Warhawk field goals of a sputtering third quarter. Gabbard (12 points, 13 rebounds) delivered in the paint three times to regain the lead for the Wolverines.
The margin was 39-35 entering the fourth, and baskets by Gabbard and Mason Satterly stretched it to six before Dawson snapped out of his brief dry spell.
“It was right after we had a layup that we missed, and they had a run out. So it should have been a tie game. Then I think they scored again,” Page said. "Tre made the right read on the throwback, and he was wide open.”
Great Crossing has two days to prepare for the short trip to Scott County, where it aims Saturday to avenge a 56-40 loss from Jan. 11.
“That will be fun. It was a lot of fun last year with 2,000 people in the gym both times,” Page said. “We both will want to win that, and the fun thing about the rivalry is it will always be that way no matter what else is going on with the two teams. But we both have bigger things on our horizon the rest of the year.”