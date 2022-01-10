BEREA — Four key components of the unprecedented early-season success for Great Crossing boys' basketball have sat out multiple games due to health and safety protocols over the past two weeks.
The Warhawks got back two top reserves at the right time and in a big way Saturday night.
Tyquan Stakelin and Christian Martin combined with Ethan Payne to give GC a shot in the arm when its energy and efficiency weren't up to coach Steve Page's expectations.
A resulting run of 15 unanswered points gave Great Crossing is initial lead and built the foundation for another 15-point swing in the second half, propelling the Warhawks past the Madison Southern Eagles, 63-54, in an 11th Region showdown at Farristown Middle School.
Stakelin, who hadn't been with Great Crossing (10-3) since before its stint in the Lexington Catholic tournament from Dec. 26-29, scored a career-high 11 points in 14 invaluable minutes.
“Just help the team win,” said Stakelin, a quiet senior who had made only 25 prior varsity appearances, averaging 1.3 points per contest. “Just teamwork, running the energy off the bench, and that's what led us to keeping the energy.”
Martin, who saw some time Tuesday night in a district win over Frankfort, scored the first two of his six points on a floater in the closing seconds of the first period after GC fell in a 15-5 hole.
His put-back followed a go-ahead hoop by Stakelin in the binge that helped the Warhawks turn that into a 20-15 advantage.
“Christian and Ethan came in and gave us great energy in the second quarter,” Page said. “Tyquan came in a step after them. He was that steadying influence that scored the ball at the end of the first half. Christian got a couple deflections. Ethan gave us some big minutes.”
Great Crossing's usual suspects felt that spark and answered the bell, particularly in the second half.
Vince Dawson III scored 16 of his game-high 23 points after intermission. Malachi Moreno finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots after tallying only two points and two boards before the break.
Jeremiah Godfrey scored six of his eight points with presence of mind in the paint over the final eight minutes, and Gage Richardson buried a 3-point dagger while Madison Southern (9-5) lurked within six points early in the fourth quarter.
“I tell them all the time it's all about the team,” Page said. “Tonight we played more kids for extended minutes than we have since we've had kids out. That was Tyquan's first game back. We hadn't seen him since before Christmas until a couple days ago. It gave us another ball-handler.”
After Moreno scored on a drive-and-dish from Dawson, followed by Dawson's 3-pointer to start the second period, Stakelin and Martin combined for GC's final nine points of the half. Stakelin's three was responsible for a slim 23-22 lead in the locker room.
Stakelin showed up later, as well, with a steal and a layup that piggybacked a 3-point play from Godfrey and gave GC a 56-43 edge with just under two minutes to go.
GC is still without veteran guards Junius Burrell and Carson Walls, who were well enough to travel with the team but not officially in uniform.
“Gage got a couple of quick (fouls), so it really helped us to have Tyquan tonight,” Page said. “Tre (Dawson) can play point guard, but we need Tre in a different spot for us to be the level we want to be. We need him off the ball and to get him in the ball in scoring positions.”
Jay Rose led Madison Southern with 12 points, but Great Crossing held him a half dozen beneath his season's average and to 2-for-8 from 3-point range. The Eagles shot 7-for-30 from deep.
Braden Hudson scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to go along with eight rebounds for Madison Southern.
“Rose made two threes at the start of the second half,” Page said. “Other than that I thought we made it really difficult on him. Tre had 23 points and did an outstanding job on Rose.”
GC never trailed after eight consecutive points from Moreno, Richardson and Dawson flipped a 30-26 deficit to a 34-30 lead midway through the third quarter.
Dawson's 3-pointer vaulted GC to its initial double-digit advantage, 48-38, with 4:34 remaining.
After the lead peaked at 58-43 on a Moreno stick-back following a Stakelin steal, the Eagles extended the game by fouling Dawson as quickly as possible and sending him to the free-throw line every time the Warhawks put the ball in his hands.
Barely a 50 percent free throw shooter on the season, Dawson made Madison Southern pay by sinking seven out of 10.
“I told him I was proud of him. They employed the Hack-a-Tre strategy there with a couple minutes left,” Page said. “We know when we watch him in practice he can make free throws, but he's got to prove it on the stat sheet so people will stop doing that to him, or he'll get 20 points every night because he'll continue to make free throws.”
GC continued its trend of defeating programs — Madison Southern joined West Jessamine, South Oldham and Bryan Station — to which it had lost once or twice in its brief history. Frederick Douglass has been the lone exception so far.
The Eagles edged the Warhawks by five points in 2019-20 and four in overtime last winter.
“I told the kids another redemption tour game. We were 0-2 against them coming in. It's nice. We get to 10 wins earlier than ever, our best start,” Page said. “Honestly we feel we should be 12-1, but that's OK. We feel like those losses are a learning experience. And now Tuesday is redemption for us, because Franklin County knocked us out last year.”
Great Crossing hosts that rematch from the 2020-21 district semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Really it's just about us getting better,” Page added. “It's all about our defense. We play team defense. Tonight in some spots we did. We gave up some shots, but we made those points hard.”
