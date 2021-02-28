Every Scott County action evoked an authoritative, equal or greater reaction from Great Crossing on Saturday night.
Runs by the team in white begat similar spurts from the rival in blue. A 3-pointer from the Cardinals would get matched by the Warhawks with a transition layup to grow on.
And nothing typified that trend like Carson Walls' eight consecutive points, bridging the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth. His handiwork restored a nine-point lead that ever-so-briefly shrank to one and fueled a scintillating sprint to the horn in a 72-54 statement win.
Convincing payback for a 56-40 SC victory last month, it also balanced the Battle of the Birds ledger at two wins apiece. Each side has celebrated its wins by double digits on the other school's home court.
“We had to. A 16-point loss, and we felt like we should have beat 'em the first time,” Walls said. “But it's a lot more important to beat 'em on senior night and come beat 'em here.”
Walls scored the crucial chunk of his game-high 21 points and nailed two of his five 3-pointers in a span of about 90 seconds.
Immediately after the Cardinals' Isaiah Haynes took advantage of a blown defensive assignment and drained a wide-open 3-pointer from the left wing, SC returned the favor by failing to pick up Walls in the left corner at the other end.
As the final five seconds of the third period ticked away, Kalib Perry pounced on a loose ball and rifled a pass to Walls – again, uncontested – for a layup and a 46-40 GC lead with eight minutes to go
Tye Schureman's steal, good for the Warhawks' career record in year two of the program, set up Walls for a right corner bomb to start the final period.
“If Carson doesn't hit that (first) shot, you don't know what's gonna happen at the end,” GC coach Steve Page said. “It was really reminiscent of the second half of the game here last year. We got out a little further tonight. It was fun to watch 'em play tonight, because they executed the game plan we had in place coming in and couldn't have played any better.”
Ninth-graders Christian Martin and Vince Dawson each added 13 points for Great Crossing (8-9). Perry dominated down low to the tune of 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Micah Glenn led Scott County (7-7) with 13 points. Haynes and Chase Grigsby chipped in 11 apiece.
Social distance was not part of the Warhawks' defensive acumen in the paint. They contained Cardinal forwards Elias Richardson and Jeremy Hamilton to 0-for-8 combined shooting, allowing Richardson only three first-quarter free throws while shutting out Hamilton.
“We knew this was coming,” Perry said. “We've had so much going on. When we came out last game, (with Scott County), we knew we came out with poor energy, and we knew we were a team that could be way better than we were in the last showing.”
Richardson found GC defenders front and back every time he caught the ball. Open 3-pointers were the concession, but the Warhawks also trumped the Cards in that category, 10 makes to eight.
“I think some of it was due to our pressure not being good enough,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We let them skip it across. They got a lot of skip threes. We've got to pressure them harder than that, so we have time to cover out.”
Nick Mosby's trifecta with five minutes left kept Scott County within six, 53-47, but Great Crossing scored the next 10 points in short order to slam the door.
Layups by Perry and Daquis Brown, the latter off a steal, preceded another dagger three from Walls. Martin matched it for good measure.
“I was feeling it tonight,” Walls said. “I've had a bad last couple games shooting. Today it just felt good, so I wasn't gonna let the crowd get too crazy.”
Scott County enjoyed two short-lived leads on the night. Richardson buried two free throws on the opening possession after the Cardinals won the toss.
Back-to-back baskets from Glenn and a 3-pointer from Haynes countered deliveries from deep by Junius Burrell, Dawson and Walls to pull even at 10 after a feeling-out first quarter.
Consecutive hoops from Mosby and Haynes propelled SC in front, 14-13, before drives by Martin and Walls stemmed the tide. Haynes knotted it again with a three before Perry, Brown and Dawson drove to the rim with impunity during a 7-2 GC run.
“One of Daquis' strong spots is his defense. He's a dog on the court,” Page said of the sophomore Brown, who spelled freshman Burrell at point guard in the second and fourth quarters. “He does whatever to make the team better that he can do, and games like that when he's being successful at it, I thought he disrupted some things in the back court, kind of took them out of some things that they wanted to do.”
Grigsby hit two shots down the stretch to nudge SC within a basket, 26-24, at the half. The Cards tied it twice early in the third period before a corner three from Dawson gave GC the lead for keeps.
A 3-pointer by JZ Middleton and Glenn's basket off a steal by Grigsby prefaced the Haynes haymaker before GC made its getaway.
“I thought they beat us to a lot of loose balls,” Tim Glenn said. “I just hate it that we lost the battle of hustle. That's probably the most discouraging thing about the evening.”
Great Crossing shot 56 percent from the field while holding Scott County to 43.2 percent, and Perry's persistence was the foundation for a 28-21 edge on the glass.
Close battles with Madison Southern, Frankfort and Western Hills in the past eight days – the latter two ending in close district wins – sharpened GC at the right time.
“I just knew it was going to be a toughness battle the whole time we were out here, so I wanted to come out and help the team by getting as many rebounds as I could. Rebounds can change the whole game,” Perry said. “A lot of those games we just made little mistakes and stuff we've been working on. We were just ready to come out here and show we could beat them.”
Beaten by a similar score in a Friday district showdown with Frederick Douglass, ending a six-game winning streak, Scott County now faces three consecutive road games in the next-to-last week of the regular season.
“I told them I'm not giving up on this team, because I see so many good things that we can do, but it requires all five of us being intense,” Glenn said. “If we don't do that, it's gonna be a short run. We've got to tale these lessons and apply 'em and learn from 'em.”
Great Crossing has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the 41st District playoffs. Its freshman and junior varsity teams also won convincingly.
Saturday's win is a double-edged sword. It showed the Warhawks how good they can be at the top of their game, but there's no room for complacency.
“It was a great night for the Great Crossing program. We did a great job and won at all three levels. The young kids grew up a little bit tonight,” Page said. “But I told them as good as you feel tonight, as well as you played, if you don't show up Monday to practice with an attitude of 'I want to get better today,' then tonight was meaningless.
“We're done with districts. We're done with the Scott County games. Now it's a matter these next two weeks of trying to get a little better, so the week of March 15, we're ready to go.”