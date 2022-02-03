Boys' basketball: Warhawks dunk Flyers, go 7-0 in district regular season
By Kal Oakes Georgetown News-Graphic
FRANKFORT — A venerable coach in the county since the Carter Administration and newest member of the Great Crossing boys' basketball staff, assistant and designated attention-getter Dudley Mattingly has read enough headlines to know what would get under the Warhawks' skin prior to Tuesday night's 41st District game at Franklin County.
“He came into the locker room before the game started and gave us a little pep talk, saying who owns this district?” freshman center Malachi Moreno said. “Tonight we wanted to prove that this is our district and that we're not gonna lose in the first round again.”
Great Crossing trapped, drove and dunked its way to a 15-point lead in the first quarter, weathered a brief storm in the second and cruised to a 68-42 win.
Combined with a 97-51 road rout of Frankfort Christian on Monday, GC (18-5 overall, 7-0 district) completed its second consecutive undefeated season in the district, extending that winning streak over the capital city rivals to 11.
But yes, last year's loss to Franklin County in the 1 vs. 4 tournament showdown, combined with an identical verdict two winters ago against Frankfort, was on everyone's mind.
“We wanted to send a message, because last year they knocked us out in the first round of districts,” Moreno said. “This year we want to make sure they know that we own this district.”
If the teams meet again, and they would be paired that way if the season ended now, GC did its part to plant seeds of doubt.
Vince Dawson III led the Warhawks with 23 points, including 10 in the 21-6 surge from the opening tap. Moreno dominated the middle to the tune of 16 points, nine rebounds and seven blocked shots.
Andrew Chenault finished with 15 points but was held to three in the second half for Franklin County (8-14, 1-4), which was without Zac Cox, Zach Claudio and Gavin Hurst from its regular rotation.
“I told the kids the first couple minutes are gonna be very important for us,” GC coach Steve Page said. “They've got kids in the lineup that aren't used to being in the lineup, so you've got to come out early and get a lead to let them know that they are gonna be in trouble with their disadvantage of players.”
Moreno cashed in at the rim three times, including a breakaway dunk, during a run of a dozen unanswered points after Chenault pulled the Flyers even at four. Dawson's elbow jumper and a three-point play from Junius Burrell after a Tye Schureman steal stretched the lead to its first-half zenith.
Playing its third installment of a four-games-in-four-nights stretch, GC tried to maintain that advantage with nearly wholesale substitution. Instead, Franklin County scored six straight and trimmed the gap to 23-18 before three consecutive Dawson hoops stemmed the tide.
“The first time we went to the bench, we went a little bit downhill. When we did it in the second half, the same thing didn't happen, so improvement in that case,” Page said. “We were stagnant against the zone in the first half, It was just kind of standing up top and on the wings, not really moving the basketball, and that allowed to cut into it. Second half we made adjustments to move it a little better."
Gage Richardson's 3-pointer and Tyquan Stakelin's transition tally increased the lead to 34-20 going into the half.
GC set sail with a 10-3 run early in the third quarter. Dawson, Burrell and Moreno did all the damage.
Dawson banked in a turnaround three to beat the buzzer after a heady look up court from Carson Walls to make the margin 49-31 with eight minutes remaining.
Schureman (seven points, six rebounds) helped Moreno in the paint and led the Warhawks to a 38-32 margin on the boards.
“We were trying to just be physical and hold them off the glass, because they killed us on rebounding last time we played them,” Moreno said. “That was our main focus tonight.”
GC took advantage of 19 Franklin County turnovers, transforming them into 26 points. Burrell (nine points, four steals, four rebounds) accelerated that effort.
Godfrey led six Warhawks in double figures with 15 points against Frankfort Christian.
Two notable records fell in the game. Moreno (10 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) eclipsed Jaylen Barber's two-year-old mark for most rebounds in a single season. GC also set a new mark for assists in a game with 23, led by Stakelin's six. The Warhawks scored 50 points in a half for the fourth time in program history as well.
Christian Martin poured in a season-high 13 points, a total matched by Dawson. Stakelin scored 11, while Richardson joined Moreno with 10.
“We're gonna show up Tuesday of district week,” Page said. “I told the kids our goal is nine district wins, not seven. Tonight was important to keep winning games and progress as a team.”
GC continued the busy stretch win a 69-59 home win over Seneca on Wednesday.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.
