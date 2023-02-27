FRANKFORT — Great Crossing lit off first-quarter fireworks Tuesday against Franklin County that strongly suggested their 41st District semifinal would be the Warhawks' third laugher at the Flyers' expense this season.
Then human nature kicked in. GC likely let off the gas pedal, and Franklin County — the team that eliminated the top-seeded Hawks two years ago and often has made them win ugly — returned to the form of yesteryear.
Undaunted by two running-clock losses this winter, Franklin County nudged within nine points on numerous occasions in the second half before Great Crossing squirmed away with a 59-49 win at Western Hills' Lapsley Cardwell Gym.
“They have a team full of seniors, so they've got nothing else after this,” GC sophomore Vince Dawson III said. “They have to come out and play hard. Us being underclassmen, we've gotta understand that if we want to make it far, we have to match their intensity.”
Dawson fought through a left ankle sprain — he hurt it a week ago against Madison Southern and left this game briefly after aggravating the injury — for 16 points, four rebounds and four assists.
GC big men Jeremiah Godfrey (14 points, nine rebounds) and Malachi Moreno (12 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocked shots) feasted down low at times against the Flyers. But Franklin County's tactic of leaving two defenders in the low post as gadflies generally paid dividends.
“We hadn't seem them play 2-3 zone in a long time. They brought 20 (Andrew Chenault) really high in the middle and told the other two guys down low to be really physical on Jeremiah and Malachi,” GC coach Steve Page said. “I was disappointed in the first half Malachi only got two shots. Jeremiah got four, but all his were on run-outs and a dunk off an out-of-bounds under (the basket).”
Defending district champion Great Crossing advances to next week's 11th Region tournament and will take on Western Hills in the district final at 8 p.m, Friday. The Warhawks won 85-52 at home early in the season, then trailed here by double digits before surging to an 83-69 win over the Wolverines on Jan. 17.
Chenault paced Franklin County (11-18) with 18 points. Gavin Hurst added 10.
The Warhawks mostly made a 17-2 start hold up for the duration, although the second and seemingly inevitable uninterrupted tear never transpired.
“We kind of fell apart after they went on a run, and at the end we had to come together again,” Dawson said. “Just discipline and trusting each other. That's what it came down to.”
Business as usual was the theme when GC scored the first 11 points on a 3-pointer by Gage Richardson, a Godfrey put-back, consecutive dunks from Godfrey and Moreno, and a Dawson 3-point play.
“Looking back to that great start, we got most of it off transition. We beat 'em earlier by 33 and 36 or whatever. I knew it was gonna be a better game than that,” Page said. “At 17-2 I was more surprised. I figured the first quarter would be 10-8, somewhere in there. We came out flying and didn't take that intensity level any further. They made some shots and we kind of wilted.”
Zac Cox and Chenault scored consecutively to close the first quarter at 17-6 before Dawson's brief departure.
“I don't know what happened, but somebody's foot was under mine, and it rolled again,” Dawson said. “Just tried to fight through it, because this could have been our last one, and we didn't want that.”
Richardson and Junius Burrell buried back-to-back 3-pointers to stave off the Flyers in Dawson's absence.
Dawson returned with a jumper for the final points of the half and a 30-18 advantage.
“Tre still wasn't 100 percent. He tried to tell me two days ago he was, but I knew he wasn't,” Page said.
Moreno scored seven in the third quarter, including a 3-point play that stretched GC's margin to 40-26 with 2:54 left.
Chenault, Xavier Taylor, Tyler Broyles and Cox all had baskets to get FC within single digits in the fourth. Dawson delivered twice and Burrell turned in a three-point play as crucial response from the Warhawks.
“(Monday's) practice was terrible. They weren't locked in at all, so hopefully this will be an eye-opener for 'em,” Page said. “Our third (season) goal is this week. If they really care about the goal, then they'll get locked in.”
At stake in Friday's title game is a home game in the region quarterfinals. GC reached the semis last winter and has been a top-10 team in the state from start to finish this season, but energy has come and gone in recent weeks.
“If they don't start defending better and playing with better effort, going after loose balls, then reality says we could have two games left,” Page said. “Which would be a shame, because when they bring it, we're talented enough to cut down the nets for the next three tournaments. You can't just show up and expect the other team to lay down.
“But two years ago we came in here and got beat by (Franklin County). The final score is the final score, so who cares? Our name goes in the bracket Friday. That's the most important thing, and we'll play better.”