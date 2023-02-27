It takes three

A trio of Franklin County defenders converge on Vince Dawson III of Great Crossing as he drives to the basket during the 41st District semifinals.

 Kal Oakes
FRANKFORT — Great Crossing lit off first-quarter fireworks Tuesday against Franklin County that strongly suggested their 41st District semifinal would be the Warhawks' third laugher at the Flyers' expense this season.
 

Tags

Recommended for you