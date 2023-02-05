FRANKFORT — The bottom line is that Great Crossing swept a two-games-in-five-days 41st District boys' basketball series from Frankfort, including a 54-33 triumph Friday night at Wilkinson Gym that extended the Warhawks' streak of double-digit wins to seven.
A continuing theme between the lines is that GC (20-4, 6-0), at least in puzzling spurts, has played down to the level of its recent competition after carving out a top-five ranking against a monster December schedule.
Frankfort (11-10, 2-4) whittled a 19-point deficit midway through the second quarter to nine at the end of the third before Great Crossing matched Monday night and mashed the gas to get away over the final eight minutes.
“I think we just came out sluggish, didn't go as hard as we should,” said sophomore point guard Junius Burrell, who scored a baker's dozen by himself compared to the Panthers' seven in the fourth quarter.
Burrell finished with 21 points, seven steals and six rebounds.
With Purdue University coach Matt Painter in attendance to watch Malachi Moreno for the second this season, the 6-foot-11 sophomore stacked 15 points, eight rebounds and seven blocked shots before fouling out late.
“I'm gonna pretend it was just a (Lexington) Catholic malaise the past couple weeks, that they were counting the time waiting, because we've got to get better,” GC coach Steve Page.
In the first marquee game circled on its calendar since George Rogers Clark and Madison Central earlier this month, GC dropped a 61-52 verdict to Lexington Catholic on Saturday night (please see related story).
Taking care of business against Frankfort ahead of that one proved no easy task. GC trailed in the third quarter Monday before squirming away, 69-55, and it couldn't bury Frankfort in the encore after scoring 25 of the first 31 points and leading 29-12 at the half.
“Early we missed a couple easy shots. We were up 15-2. I felt like it could have been 25-2,” Page said. “We played OK in the second quarter. Third quarter we were just lackadaisical.”
Vince Dawson III added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Great Crossing, which held Frankfort to 12-for-52 (23.1 percent) from the field.
Caleb Hack paced the Panthers with 11 but hit only three of his 13 shots. Ashtin Austin chipped in eight points.
GC limited Jordan Blythe, who scored 18 points in the previous meeting, to four.
“We were better defensively tonight in stretches,” Page said. “Offensively we struggled. We kind of put some motion against the 3-2 (zone) and got what we wanted there in the fourth quarter.”
Nineteen consecutive points — including the initial 3-pointer of Moreno's career to beat the first-period horn — answered an opening drive by Thurman Wade.
Burrell tucked a steal and a layup and a put-back of a missed dunk by Moreno into the lengthy run.
Hack hit a pair of third-quarter threes to ignite Frankfort on an evening when the teams combined for 3-for-23 from beyond the arc.
“We weren't getting the ball in the paint, getting good shots,” Burrell said. “We were just jacking up a lot of threes.”
Dawson and Moreno delivered GC's only field goals of the third period prior to the fourth-period outburst from Burrell.
His 3-point play made it 40-26 with 5:54 remaining. Burrell sandwiched two more steals and layups around a Dawson hoop in the next 73 seconds.
“I was just trying to get the team going, get a bucket, win the game,” Burrell said.
Jeremiah Godfrey added six points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Great Crossing.