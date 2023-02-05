Rise above

Vince Dawson III drives to the Great Crossing basket against Ashtin Austin of Frankfort.

 Kal Oakes
FRANKFORT — The bottom line is that Great Crossing swept a two-games-in-five-days 41st District boys' basketball series from Frankfort, including a 54-33 triumph Friday night at Wilkinson Gym that extended the Warhawks' streak of double-digit wins to seven.
 

Tags

Recommended for you