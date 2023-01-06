FRANKFORT — Offensive rebound, dunk. Steal, two-on-one layup. Blocked shot, outlet pass, uncontested drive.
Twenty unanswered Great Crossing points started Tuesday night's game against Franklin County in such jaw-dropping and familiar fashion, it magnified the substandard second stanza that perhaps inevitably followed.
GC was still in complete control of the 41st District clash by 18 at halftime when it got an earful from coach Steve Page for playing down to its opponent, or at least being too willing to settle only for what the Flyers gave.
“I got on 'em pretty hard over that, because I felt like they kinda stopped playing,” Page said. “In the second half once we started moving it to the middle, getting Tre (Vince Dawson III) into the middle and putting our bigs on the blocks, we had much better ball movement there.”
When Dawson wasn't scoring at will, Moreno and Godfrey were defying gravity with a series of rim-rocking dunks to put the exclamation point on a 69-33 rout.
Great Crossing (13-2, 3-0) has now twice beaten what could be the second-best team in its district by running clock, allowing Franklin County (7-5, 1-2) a grand total of 62 points.
“They're gonna get better as the season goes on,” Page said. “I'd prefer not to play them in the first round of the district.”
Winners of two Christmas tournaments and runner-up at a third on its ascent to a top-three ranking in the state, GC showed no signs of slowing down against the normal cadence of a normal January and February schedule.
Dawson also had a dunk and packaged his 18 points into clusters of 10 during the early rush and eight in the third period, when the Warhawks expanded their 30-12 halftime lead to 52-26.
He added five assists and four rebounds, fattening that first number with late-game lobs to 6-foot-11 sophomore classmate Moreno and 6-7 junior Godfrey.
“Once Tre gets in there, especially if it's 3-2 (zone), they have to hold on Jeremiah and Malachi,” Page said. “Because once they leave 'em, he's gonna make the pass to the right guy, which we got a Jeremiah bucket and a Malachi dunk off great ball movement.”
Moreno was one blocked shot away from both his second straight double-digit game in that department and the third triple-double of his career. He wound up with 14 points and 14 rebounds to complement the nine swats.
Gage Richardson scored all 11 of his points in the first half, eight in the opening chapter, to go with five assists. Junius Burrell doled out four assists and Christian Martin three to underscore the Warhawks' willingness to share both early and late.
“My favorite part of tonight is we had 23 assists on 33 buckets. You get a game where you're up 20 or 30 points the whole game, you have the opportunity to get selfish,” Page said. “I don't think the threes we took in the first half were selfish threes. I just think nobody was moving, so we decided I'm open, I'm gonna let it go.”
Not to mention that GC rendered everything else a mere formality with its 20-0 tear out of the gate.
It was a slower start than the bottom line indicates, with a Moreno jam and Dawson drive supplying the only scoring in the first four minutes.
Richardson and Dawson took turns transforming GC's stifling defense to immediate offense in rapid-fire succession thereafter.
Franklin County had seen the movie before: Great Crossing piled up the first 17 points in a quarterfinal win at the Billy Hicks Classic last month.
“We missed a couple easy shots early. Honestly they were a little lethargic when we got over here, but I attributed that to no school today. They probably sat around and didn't do much,” Page said. “But they're locked into the fact that it's district. They know how important district games are. I let them know what you did last time doesn't matter if you let a team hang around and give them confidence.”
The Flyers broke the spell on a 3-point play by Andrew Chenault with 32.3 seconds remaining in the period, then actually outscored the Warhawks in the second quarter by a modest 9-8 margin. After an inside bucket by Moreno to start that sequence, threes by Jamari Mason and Richardson provided the only additional offense of the half.
GC got back to an all-hands-on-deck jam session on other side of the locker room chat.
“They like playing together,” Page said. “We try to preach it's all about the team, and we're doing a nice job of it right now. We're on a nice little streak.”
JuJu Hill scored seven fourth-quarter points, matching Franklin County's team total in the period as GC's bench applied the punctuation.
Not surprisingly, Great Crossing's field goal percentage (58.9) dwarfed that of Franklin County (26.8). The Warhawks turned the Flyers' 16 turnovers into 24 points and owned a 40-29 rebounding edge.
Great Crossing next travels to George Rogers Clark, the defending KHSAA champion whose 37-game winning streak ended in overtime against the Warhawks in the quarterfinals at King of the Bluegrass 18 days ago.
Both the revenge factor and a hostile environment are in the Cardinals' favor.
“Obviously we have a tough one on Thursday,” Page said. “I scheduled Covington Catholic for the reason of having that environment, and this game (at GRC) is the third year of a three-year contract. They're a heck of a team.”
Cardinals are a recurring theme this week. GC hosts Scott County in the Battle of the Birds on Saturday.
“Any time Great Crossing and Scott County play, it's gonna be a tough, nip-and-tuck game. We scored I believe the last nine points of the game to win by nine at their place last year,” Page said. “We're excited about where we are as a team 15 games in,” he added. “I keep saying if you told me we'd win 12 of the last 13 with the teams we've played, I’d have said you’re crazy. We're 4-2 or 5-2 against top-25 teams.”