Bring the noise

Malachi Moreno piled up 12 points and 11 rebounds and threw down a loud dunk in Great Crossing's season-opening win at West Jessamine.

 Kal Oakes
With few exceptions, every opponent on the Great Crossing boys' basketball schedule is either a fellow top-25 team or resides in the high-rent district of its region.
 

