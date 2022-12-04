With few exceptions, every opponent on the Great Crossing boys' basketball schedule is either a fellow top-25 team or resides in the high-rent district of its region.
It means that while the Warhawks can't ever afford to relax or feel that they have fully arrived, GC can be satisfied that any addition to the left side of the dash in the parentheses after its name this season is a quality win.
Great Crossing can file Tuesday's 65-53 triumph at West Jessamine into the grind-it-out department, but given the Colts' experience and stature, it's also nothing to sneeze at for a consensus preseason pick to win the 11th Region.
“That's the thing in the last three years and one game that I've probably learned more than anything is just any win in high school basketball is a tough win,” GC coach Steve Page said. “Teams get better year over year. The competition's tougher. Going on the road. They're probably consensus the third-best team in the 12th Region. I think all five of their starters are seniors.”
GC weathered 10 lead changes and five ties before its defense led by lone senior DeJohn Blunt and transition game topped by sophomore star Vince Dawson III turned the tables late in the third quarter.
Dawson led the Warhawks with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists on an uncharacteristic 6-for-19 shooting night. He missed eight of his first nine tries before finding repeated success on runs to the rim and short-range jumpers in the second half.
“He had a lot of good looks, and those are looks like Tre Dawson is gonna make. If we get Tre 19 shots in exactly the spots we got him shots tonight, he's putting 30 on the board most games if the game flows that way,” Page said. “Tonight was an anomaly for him shooting the basketball, but he came back and had a little stretch late third quarter when we pushed it to 10 or 11. He ripped it and got to the rim and got the basket and the foul. That was kind of a huge play.”
GC's towering tandem of 6-foot-7 junior Jeremiah Godfrey and 6-foot-11 Malachi Moreno scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, and led the Warhawks to a 41-31 advantage on the boards.
Moreno wound up with 10 rebounds and his customary double-double after being credited with only one in the first half. His signature moment, a put-back dunk in the second half, was tempered slightly by a technical foul, questionable for no other reason than it was way out of his easy-going character.
“The referee said he yelled in the kid's face. I don't know that he yelled in the kid's face. He got a tip dunk and we were making a run, so I thought he was excited,” Page said. “I can understand from the ref's perspective he can't let one kid yell at another, but I don't think Malachi necessarily did that. I think he was just excited he made the play.”
For all of Great Crossing's explosiveness, Page would prefer that the Warhawks work the ball inside-out to take advantage of the crowd that Moreno and Godfrey draw to the low post.
That wasn't happening in the first half, when West Jessamine's Daniel Waters scored 15 of his game-high 21 points and the Colts took advantage of the Warhawks' hit-or-miss mentality to keep it close.
West Jessamine trailed only 19-18 after eight minutes and 33-31 at intermission.
“Our half-court offense, they weren't patient enough,” Page said. “The first thing that was halfway open, we were kinda taking that instead of letting things develop.”
Still, the good news outweighed the bad.
“Tre goes 1-for-9 and we're up by two at halftime, so if you'd told me that before the game, I'd have taken a two-point lead,” Page said. “DJ got two quick early (fouls). Junius (Burrell) got two quick ones early, so we were kinda battling things. That's what I told the kids at halftime. 'I didn't think we played very well, but guys, we're up by two points on the road, so there's a lot to be positive about here.'”
Blunt (eight points, four rebounds, three steals) began the parade of run-outs with his relentless on-ball defense.
“DJ's energy was a big difference there in that entire third quarter. We gave him a break with a minute and a half left and they scored a couple of buckets, but I thought he played really well,” Page said. “Malachi at halftime the stats said he had one rebound, so we challenged him, and the second half he was everywhere.”
Totals of 37 fouls and 40 turnovers typified an opening-night game, but that fight-in-a-phone-booth style both ultimately favored the Warhawks and gave a sophomore-dominated lineup the wisdom to realize it can beat a good opponent even if its A-game doesn't board the bus.
GC pulled away with 16-11 margins in each installment of the second half. The Warhawks frustrated Colts' point guard Drew Marshall (eight points, five steals, four assists) into 11 turnovers.
“We turned them over 23 times,” Page said. “Our game plan was to trap him, make it difficult, because we didn't feel like they had much else in the ball-handling arena. We did a really good job of forcing him into making tough plays.”
West Jessamine's accuracy dipped dramatically in the second half thanks in part to a tactical change from Great Crossing.
“We planned to trap ball screens in the first half, and our rotation on the back side wasn't very good, so we kind of switched our ball screen coverage in the second half and tried to make it a little more difficult on 'em,” Page said. “We were giving 'em too many open shots by not rotating, and especially Waters. He had 15 at halftime, so we just wanted to make it a little tougher on him.”
Numbers didn't lie.
“They shot 51 percent in the first half and 26 percent the second half,” Page said. “Our goal every game is 39 percent, and we held them to 38.6 but 6-of-23 in the second half.”
Great Crossing missed 10 of 23 from the free-throw line, revisiting an old bugaboo, but Page was encouraged that big men Moreno and Godfrey went a combined 7-of-7 there.
Gage Richardson matched Blunt with eight points.
“We've got a lot of nice players. It's nice to see three with double figures, two more with eight. Very good balance,” Page said. “First half, I'll take the blame a little bit for that. Obviously we didn't have them prepared well enough to execute our game plan, so we kind of had to tweak our game plan in the second half, and the kids did a much better job of executing.
“We were kind of keeping back in the gaps, making the drives hard. They made a three to start the second half where we didn't close out well enough, but after that we were there on about every shooter. You come in the paint against us, we alter a bunch more. You're not gonna win championships if you don't play defense.”
Great Crossing continued its early-season grind with a top-10 showdown at Covington Catholic on Thursday. The Warhawks host yet another Sweet 16 fixture, Ashland Blazer, in the nightcap of the Jersey Mike's Classic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Win or lose, that's gonna be a great experience for our kids,” Page said of the Cov Cath trip. “I scheduled that for the environment early in the season. Let the kids see what they're made of.”