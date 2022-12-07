Facing four of the other boys' basketball teams deemed worthy of a preseason consensus top-10 ranking by the first weekend of December was fantastic for Great Crossing's long-term development this winter.
At some point, though, it was imperative for the Warhawks to win one of those marquee match-ups, if for no other reason than to hush the whispers in their own heads about whether or not they belonged in that rare air.
In a main event rife with plot twists and momentum swings, GC did just that and etched the exclamation point on a Saturday of wall-to-wall basketball at the Jersey Mike's Classic with a 79-74 victory over Ashland Blazer.
Malachi Moreno scored the first eight points for Great Crossing (2-1) and notched nine more during a third-quarter flurry that put the Warhawks in front by 15 prior to a tenacious rally from the Tomcats. The 6-foot-11 sophomore center picked up player of the game honors with 29 points and 15 rebounds.
“I think it's very important, because if we win one of those games it's a statement,” Moreno said. “We have something to prove with the preseason rankings. When we win one of these games, it shows we're really where we should be.”
Junius Burrell added 13 points and four assists, while Gage Richardson went 4-for-7 from 3-point range with 12 points for GC, which bounced back from a 75-60 loss Thursday in a raucous environment at Covington Catholic.
Combined with preseason exhibitions against Louisville Western and North Laurel, the opening week of the regular season was a white-hot spotlight for an 11th Region favorite that still flaunts four sophomores in its starting lineup.
“I'm proud of my kids with the schedule we put together,” GC coach Steve Page said. “West Jessamine's not a picnic on the road. They're a good team with five senior starters. Then we went up to Cov Cath and Ashland's a heck of a ball club. To go 2-1, we want to win 'em all, but we're proud of what we did the first week.”
More of a facilitator than a scorer on the night due to GC's massive low-post advantage with Moreno in the middle, Vince Dawson III chipped in eight points and a team-high five assists for the Warhawks.
GC offset 21 turnovers and spotty 11-for-20 free-throw shooting with 65.2 percent (30-for-46) efficiency from the field. The Warhawks also overcame a 32-point eruption from Zander Carter, the only returning starter for the 16th Region favorite Tomcats (1-1).
Ashland trailed 59-44 in the closing seconds of the third period before scoring the final basket of that stanza, then scrambled back to within three on a barrage of three 3-pointers from Tucker Conway (19 points, four steals) and a baker's dozen from Carter.
Burrell buried four of five from the line in the late stages, including both ends of the double-bonus to make it two-possession game and slam the door.
“I guess when I set the pairings up for today, I did a good job in the featured game of the night,” Page said. “It was a little nerve-racking. The only time I felt good is when Junius made his first free throw and (Ashland coach Ryan Bonner) called his last timeout with 10 seconds left. I knew the game was over.”
Great Crossing fed Moreno and 6-7 junior Jeremiah Godfrey to its heart's content early, never wavering from that tactic even when Ashland sped to a quick 12-6 lead.
Dawson scored twice in quick succession and spot starter Christian Martin knocked down three consecutive jumpers to put the Hawks in front.
Thanks to the two-headed spark of Burrell and senior DJ Blunt off the bench in the final 90 seconds of that period, GC turned that two-point cushion into a 26-17 advantage.
Blunt found Burrell for a layup before the latter knocked down a corner 3-pointer. Burrell wasn't done. He then alertly picked a Tomcat's pocket in the backcourt and fed Moreno for a two-handed jam to beat the buzzer.
“The end of the first quarter, Junius and DJ came in and gave us a huge lift,” Page said. “To be quite honest, he would probably be the first to admit it as well, he hadn't played well yet this year. He got 13 points which is great, but I like his four assist column more with a couple of nice steals. And Christian Martin was huge. I tell him all the time I know how good he is.”
Great Crossing went cold thanks to a series of unforced giveaways in the second quarter, coinciding with a pair of late 3-pointers from Carter to pull Ashland even at 36 entering the locker room.
In a sign of what was to come, however, Richardson rained down his initial 3-pointer of the night late in the half. The first of his consecutive triples in the third quarter gave GC the lead, and two bombs from Blunt stretched the margin ever-so-briefly to double digits.
It all started with Ashland's inability to stop Moreno. GC's greatest success last season and at the outset of this has unfolded when the Warhawks work from inside-out with its weapon in the middle.
“Once we saw the scoring report, I figured I might as well just take this night to be my night. In the second half they started double teaming in the second half, but other than that they couldn't really hold me,” Moreno said. “When we work from the inside, let me and Jeremiah get ours real quick, then everyone else starts doubling on me and Jeremiah. We're able to kick it out and make everyone else's life easier.”
Ashland's best defense against Moreno, who was 12-for-14 from the field, and Godfrey was to surround them with flailing hands and hope for the best. The Tomcats tallied a dozen turnovers at the expense of the Warhawks' big men.
“Our game plan was to get it inside, and then Malachi was pretty dominant. Our bigs were 14-for-17, but they had 12 turnovers, so that's like shooting 14-for-29 almost,” Page said. “We shot 65 percent with 21 turnovers, and late I thought we tried to play too fast with the ball getting up the court. They've got to learn to slow it down and handle it.”
Richardson buried another 3-pointer and Dawson provided four points down the stretch to help GC stave off Ashland's rally.
Cameron Davis and Rheyce Deboard each added a bucket to the late-game uprising from Carter and Conway.
“Once we got up by 10 or 15 points, they would not go away,” Moreno said. “They didn't care what the score was. They were gonna play until the last buzzer.”
GC pounded out an early lead at Covington Catholic but fell victim to a monster game from Miami of Ohio signee Drew Ipsaro, who amassed 32 points, nine assists and five rebounds.
The Colonels shot 10-for-22 from 3-point land with at least one from seven different shooters. Brady Hussey added 11 points for Cov Cath (3-0).
“I thought tonight they came together,” Page said of the bounce-back against Ashland. “When you lose by 15 on the road and things don't go well, you tend to forget sometimes it's 'we.' I thought especially on our runs today it was a team effort.”
Dawson and Moreno led GC with 16 points apiece in the road loss. Moreno added six rebounds and four blocked shots. Dawson delivered four assists.
It was 37-29 at the half before Covington Catholic carved out a 30-20 edge in a wide-open third period.
GC opens the Billy Hicks Classic with a 41st District game against Franklin County at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“This is a really big statement week,” Moreno said. “We want to be the first Great Crossing team to win the classic. It's our first goal for the season, so hopefully we ca get that goal down and move on to the next.”