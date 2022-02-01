Boys' basketball: Warhawks overpower Panthers, lock up top seed
As evidenced by its perfect record in the district and a 22-point win over Frankfort earlier this season, Great Crossing already was a prohibitive favorite when it traveled through the wintry conditions to confront the Panthers at refurbished Wilkinson Gym on Friday night.
Take away the two players who have accounted for two-thirds of Frankfort's offense, Caleb Hack and Jordan Blythe, due to health and safety protocols, and the Warhawks had the opportunity to name their score.
GC settled on 68-33, with scoring and minutes once again becoming a community effort in the second one-sided win of the week.
Vince Dawson III led the Warhawks (15-5, 5-0) with 12 points, while Tye Schureman, Carson Walls and Malachi Moreno each added 10.
Those points were merely one component of another monster night for the 6-foot-10 freshman Moreno, who also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked eight shots. He set the school's single-season record of 73 swats in the first quarter and continued crushing it as the evening wore on.
Schureman dished out four assists and was one of four Warhawks with a pair of steals, joining Walls, Moreno and Gage Richardson.
Junius Burrell and Christian Martin each contributed eight points, giving GC six players with as many or more than Frankfort's leader. Emerson Marcum provided eight for the Panthers (9-13, 2-3).
Great Crossing clinched the district regular-season title for the third consecutive winter. The Warhawks wrap up that schedule on the road Monday at Frankfort Christian and Tuesday at Franklin County.
Richardson continued his hot recent shooting with a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, staking the Warhawks to a 15-8 lead. Overall, GC struggled to 40 percent from the field prior to intermission, and Frankfort took advantage by staying within a respectable 29-19 margin.
The Warhawks dropped the hammer with a 19-6 surge in the third period.
Frankfort shot under 20 percent (12-for-61) and turned it over 16 times. Moreno's work led GC to a 46-38 advantage on the glass.
