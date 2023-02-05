On what was otherwise a caring, sharing Monday night with all the smiles and laughter befitting a 108-45 rout, Great Crossing sophomore Vince Dawson III took full advantage of the one and only opportunity to think about the guy in the mirror.
Sent back onto the floor to start the fourth quarter of a one-sided 41st District game against Frankfort Christian, Dawson was instructed that he could choose to either match or exceed classmate Malachi Moreno's two-year-old program record for points in a single game.
C'mon, what would you do?
“Coach (Steve Page) told me I had one shot left,” Dawson said. “I could take a two and tie up with Mal, or I could take a three. I had to take a three.”
Left wide open in front of the Great Crossing bench, Dawson buried that bomb with only seven seconds elapsed in the period and exited stage left. Dawson's 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds headlined a performance in which Great Crossing (21-4, 7-0) broke six team records.
GC topped the previous best of 103 points it scored against Frankfort Christian in the inaugural 2019-20 season. The Warhawks also shattered program marks for rebounds (57) and assists (29) while making (47) and taking (90) a record volume of field goals.
“On a night like tonight you can see selfish play, and tonight we didn't see that,” Page said. “As a coach, it makes you feel good to see guys sharing the basketball.”
Moreno, who will have his own section in GC's book of bests before his high school career is over, put up 16 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Junius Burrell facilitated much of the fun with 13 points, eight assists and six steals, while Jeremiah Godfrey added 10 points and six boards.
Ryan Payne (nine points, nine rebounds) nearly dropped a double-double in only 13 minutes of action. Christian Martin also notched nine points.
“My favorite play of the night was when Tre knew he was near the record and passed it to T2 (Travanti Cooper) for the first two points of his career,” Page said.
Noah Sowders (17 points) and Micah Sowders (10) were a sibling act at the forefront for Frankfort Christian (10-15, 0-5).
Great Crossing took advantage of 26 turnovers and bounced back from its Saturday loss to Lexington Catholic in a top-five showdown.
“It gets the camaraderie back in the locker room. We can finally smile and have a little fun again,” Dawson said. “Our defense, when we play tough and we're focused, it's good. The minute we start to slack, then one mistake leads to another, and we can't let that happen at tournament time.”
Dawson scored 15 of his points in the opening quarter, propelling the Warhawks to a 27-18 lead that swelled to 57-26 at the break.
Even though almost the entire second half was played under a running clock, GC tallied 28 points in the the third period and 23 in the fourth with a transition-fueled flourish.
“I'd been coming off a couple tough games, so scoring 15 in the first quarter helped boost my confidence and get me back to normal,” Dawson said.
The Warhawks get a welcome four-day break to prepare for a Saturday road test at 20-win Grant County.
“This was kind of our last little lull honestly in our schedule,” Page said. “It's good to finish off the district season undefeated.”