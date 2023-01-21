Anyone who thought Friday night's 11th Region boys' basketball marquee match-up at Great Crossing had lost some luster as the result of a recent departure from Madison Central's roster stood corrected quickly when the Indians exploded to an 11-4 lead.
An old-guard powerhouse with a knack for turning late-season and post-season showdowns into frustrating fights in a phone booth appeared to be doing it again at the expense of the new kids on the block.
GC's redoubled efforts at getting to the rim and its inherent ability to manhandle almost every Madison Central foray in that direction restored order, though, in a comfortable 64-53 win for the Warhawks.
“Coach (Steve Page) jumped us in the first quarter. He told us we needed to be more aggressive, keep attacking the rim, and in the first quarter we were settling,” GC sophomore Vince Dawson III said. “Then we got a bunch of big steals from Junius (Burrell), Gage (Richardson) and the frontcourt, and we were finishing.”
Dawson finished with 18 points, including the 1,000th of his career during a 5-for-5 flourish in the third quarter.
In a rematch of its overtime win in last winter's region quarterfinals, Great Crossing (15-3) capped the first half with a 10-2 run over the final 2:28 to take a 27-23 lead into the locker room.
The Warhawks scored eight of the first 10 in the third period and ultimately expanded their lead to its most spacious margin of the evening, 49-33, in the late stages of that stanza.
“A lot of stuff we ran early was to try to get Tre downhill, and he wasn't getting downhill,” Page said. “So I told him get downhill, and he listened.”
In addition to Dawson's prowess from close range, Jeremiah Godfrey (5-for-5, 10 points) and Malachi Moreno (seven points, 13 rebounds, five blocks) conducted their customary clinic in the paint.
Great Crossing shot 26-for-39 (66.7 percent) from the field over the final three quarters and 30-for-52 (57.7 percent) overall.
Jayden West led Madison Central (9-8) with 20 points, while Dawson's blanket defense contained the explosive Davis to 19. Third wheel Robby Todd, who is committed to Eastern Kentucky University, settled for nine points on 3-for-11 shooting.
“Tre's defense on Davis, we made it a really tough 19. West was their outlier tonight getting 20 against us. That's a match-up I thought we should have done a little better with,” Page said. “Malachi made Robby Todd's life a little miserable. He makes a lot of people's life a little miserable. He made it difficult for everybody. Davis got in there a couple times and was like, 'I don't wanna shoot.'”
Burrell scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half to help keep Great Crossing on its feet. He also hauled down nine rebounds.
Richardson (seven points, six boards) buried a 3-pointer to stymie the Indians' modest fourth-quarter rally. Christian Martin fought off flu-like symptoms a day earlier to supply seven points in his key reserve role.
“We just had to keep playing, keep defending, and the game came to us,” Burrell said. “We came out sluggish. We weren't defending. Shots weren't falling.”
Madison Central is reinventing itself after the loss of second-leading scorer Hagan Harrison, who published a sort of 'Dear John' letter to basketball on social media and walked away from the game shortly after the holidays.
That aside, the transitive property that pundits often use to rank teams suggested it would be a battle. Madison Central handed No. 1 Warren Central its only loss of the season, 60-43, at a Lexington Catholic Christmas tournament. That's the same Warren Central juggernaut that rolled over Great Crossing, 89-56, in the King of the Bluegrass title game.
“It's a statement win,” Dawson said. “Every win is a statement win, but this one shows the 11th Region we're here.”
Burrell found Dawson for a layup and a trip to the free-throw line to hit his milestone late in the third quarter.
He is the first boys' player from GC to hit 1,000 points in the program's four-year history. Moreno, also a sophomore, could surpass the mark by season's end.
“You start to understand the game and let the game come to you instead of worrying,” Dawson said of his development as a scorer and leader. “You trust in your teammates and make sure they take care of their business.”
GC had six days to prepare for the top-25 clash after beating Scott County a week ago Saturday.
“We love where we're at as a team. Last Thursday night was a little disappointing against Clark County, We'd have been on a really, really nice win streak right here if we could have beaten Clark County,” Page said. “I believe (Madison Central) is the 11th team we've played this season that was ranked at the time we played them. A game like this, that makes a huge difference.”
By Kal Oakes
