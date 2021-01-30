Great Crossing's willingness to travel and test its mettle against some of the best boys' basketball teams central and eastern Kentucky have to offer finally paid dividends Friday night.
The Warhawks rallied from a five-point deficit in the final eight minutes, held the previously undefeated Mercer County Titans to eight points and escaped with a scintillating 67-62 win.
It was the first road victory of the winter for the Warhawks (2-6), who'd run a gauntlet of West Jessamine, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark and Estill County before heading to Harrodsburg.
Two freshmen were the double-digit scorers for GCHS. Junius Burrell headlined the Warhawks with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists. Vince Dawson added 10 points.
Christian Martin had his second straight brilliant night off the bench with nine points, sinking all four of his shots from inside the arc. Carson Walls chipped in eight points and five rebounds, with six points each from Tye Schureman and Malachi Moreno.
Kalib Perry paced GCHS on the glass with six rebounds. Moreno, Dawson and Daquis Brown each had multiple steals, leading a defensive effort that forced 17 Titan turnovers.
Evan Hart topped Mercer County (3-1) with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Seth Caton added 14 points, Aaron Caton 13 and Sam Baughman 11.
The Titans' major undoing was a shaky 11-for-27 showing from the free throw line. Mercer County missed 10 of it 14 tries in the first half, allowing GCHS to maintain a 33-32 lead at the half. The Warhawks led by eight, 24-16, early in the second quarter before slipping into foul trouble.
Great Crossing managed that situation much better in the second half, but a 22-16 surge from the hosts made it 54-49 going into the fourth.
Moreno scored all six of his points in the final chapter. Burrell added five, including three from the stripe, where GCHS also struggled most of the evening (8-for-21).
Walls, held in check for much of the night, delivered a key three-point play down the stretch. It was the highest point total of the season for Great Crossing, which broke 60 on three prior occasions, all in losses.
The Warhawks will remain road warriors when they head north to Dry Ridge for a 2 p.m. Saturday showdown with Grant County.