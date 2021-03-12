Great Crossing boys’ basketball enters the district tournament as the No. 1 seed for the second time in as many years of its brief history, but there’s a dramatically different vibe this late winter.
The Warhawks ascended to the .500 mark and have won 10 of their past 15 games after a 67-48 home victory Friday night over Carroll County in the regular-season finale.
It’s in stark contrast to the maiden voyage of 2019-20, during which GC lost six of its final eight and bowed out with an overtime loss to Frankfort in the district semifinals.
“I feel better about our team than I did at this time last year,” Great Crossing coach Steve Page said. “We’ve molded together as a unit. I think they like playing together a little more. Obviously as a program we need to take that next step and get to the region.”
Seven different Warhawks (11-11) scored at least six points, led by 13 apiece from Carson Walls and Junius Burrell.
Keishaun Mumphrey paced the Panthers (1-12) with 23 points, two beneath the average that places him among the state’s top 20 scorers, and 11 rebounds. Andrew Shaw added 16 points.
“He’s the only kid they’ve got averaging in double figures,” Page said of Mumphrey. “He has a very methodical game, plays hard.”
GC was never seriously challenged after erupting for a 27-10 lead after eight minutes. The Warhawks drained five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, led by two from Tye Schureman.
Burrell’s bomb capped a run of 14 consecutive points to end the period. Schureman’s block led to a lay-up from Walls to start the second stanza in similar fashion.
Precise and unselfish ball movement highlighted a quieter second quarter for the Warhawks, who led 37-19 at the break. Kalib Perry, Malachi Moreno and Burrell all scored in the paint as a result of that generosity.
“Then it almost became a little bit of ‘me,’ and not that we have any of those kids on our team, but it’s tough to keep them focused when we get up 20 early,” Page said.
The Warhawks registered assists on 36 of their 49 made field goals in back-to-back wins over Lexington Christian and Carroll County.
Schureman and Moreno each scored eight points for Great Crossing. Vince Dawson and Daquis Brown bolstered the attack with seven apiece.
Perry supplied six and became the school’s all-time leading rebounder. He and Schureman each secured six boards on the night.
“That (balance) is the mark of a great team,” Page said. “That’s one good thing about our team. If one kid’s not giving us what we need, I’ve got somebody else to plug in, and then you can always change up the mix based on what you feel like you need at the end of games.”
The Panthers never nudged closer than 15 points after the first period, but their refusal to go away made them the ideal sparring partner going into the playoffs.
“I told the kids Carroll County was gonna play hard, and they did,” Page said. “They beat us to every loose ball on the floor. Those are things come Tuesday night that we’re not gonna be able to get away with. If we don’t match the intensity of the other team, Tuesday night’s not gonna be a lot of fun for us.”
The game wasn’t without risks for Great Crossing, as any contact with an opponent that reports a COVID-19 positive test within 48 games of a game in the final week of the regular season would force a team out of this week’s district playoffs.
“We decided as a staff to play the game,” Page said. “We felt like this was better than practice to see some stuff. We didn’t want to give our kids seven days off, and at least I knew where they were for a couple hours tonight. All you can do is what you think is right, and hopefully it’s the right decision.
“My goal was 15 to 20 games. We got 22. I’m big on I think they learn a lot more from playing games. You can’t simulate a lot of stuff you can get games in practice. You’ve got to make adjustments on the fly.”
GC will face the winner of Monday’s Franklin County-Frankfort Christian quarterfinals in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Western Hills hosts the tournament.