FRANKFORT — The final score of Tuesday's 41st District boys' basketball battle at Cardwell Gym looked like a relatively comfortable win for Great Crossing compared to its history of one and two-possession games with Western Hills.
While it's true the Warhawks ultimately won 83-69, it didn't happen until after the second, third or fourth-ranked team in the state (depending upon which poll or computer ranking you embrace) trailed by 11 points in the first quarter and didn't take the lead for good until the final minute of the third quarter.
And yes, given that GC (16-3 overall, 4-0 district) needed a Vince Dawson III buzzer-beater to shake off Western Hills (7-9, 2-2) only 364 days ago, everyone probably should have seen it coming.
“Coach warned us. He said we need to stop coming out slow from the start, He said that before the game, so with him saying that and us still coming out slow, it lit a fire under us,” said Dawson, who exploded for 20 of his 25 points in the second half to keep GC unbeaten all-time in eight encounters with Hills. “It's always good to keep us on our toes, keep us ready. It lets us know that our district is not to be overlooked.”
Consecutive 3-pointers by Junius Burrell and Dawson gave GC a 61-56 edge going into the fourth quarter, and Dawson launched that period with back-to-back buckets to send the Warhawks on their way.
Held to two points and slow ouf of the gate on the defensive end during the sputtering start, Malachi Moreno turned up the heat for his customary night of 20 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Burrell served up 16 points, while Gage Richardson's 13 included his team's first 11 in an otherwise forgettable first period that ended in a 26-15 deficit.
“Give them some credit, but I don't think we came out with the right mindset in the first half,” GC coach Steve Page said. “We were trying to pressure them, but we were slow into everything, so leaving gaps open and not guarding people. That's one of our highest field goal percentages we've given up for the year.”
Both teams finished above the break-even mark from the field, including the Wolverines with a 51.7 clip that was a far cry from what the Warhawks surrendered in an 85-52 home win Dec. 13.
Western Hills played that night without senior big man Walter Campbell, who showed himself recovered from a summer knee injury with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the rematch.
“When you bring a player like Walter in, they're a whole different team now,” Dawson said. “We didn't react like we should have. I think we came into the game thinking we already won this game by 40 points.”
Javeon Campbell piled up 18 of his game-high 28 points in the first half and racked up 13 rebounds on the night for Western Hills, which led 39-36 in the locker room even after a buzzer-beating three from Dawson,
In addition to Richardson, sixth man Christian Martin (seven points in 11 first-half minutes) kept GC from facing an even greater scare.
“We've got to figure out our starts, because we had the same thing with Madison Central. We had the same thing for a couple of games,” Page said. “Gage and Christian had 18 of our halftime points. I thought Christian in the minutes he played was our most consistent kid.”
Great Crossing erased its early deficit with a 46-30 edge in the middle stanzas. Dawson, Burrell and Moreno did all the scoring in a 25-point third quarter.
The Wolverines were within five, 69-64, on a long rebound and run-out layup by Walter Campbell with 4:40 left before GC's trio stepped up again to score the next eight points.
“They had trouble guarding us,” Page said. “From the second to fourth quarter, they had one minute in the third where we quick shot and they scored seven straight points, but other than that we outscored them by 25.”
Elijah Thompson added 15 points for Western Hills, which had won three in a row since the elder Campbell's return.
GC has all but clinched the top district seed in its pursuit of back-to-back titles.
“You want to win 'em all in the district fairly easily, This (gym) is where we play the district,” Page said. “If they take care of business it could be us and them by seeding at least, so we've got to understand teams are gonna come play hard. They're not gonna lay down for us.”