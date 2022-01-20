Great Crossing boys' basketball hasn't played a heaping helping of heart-stoppers in its short history, but the Warhawks do seem to have a quota of one buzzer-beater for the win every season.
Neil Baker's bomb boosted team one past Louisville Collegiate, and Christian Martin's late heroics allowed GC to dodge Frankfort last winter.
Now, Vince Dawson III joins the roster of end-of-regulation artists whose works we will never forget, with no shortage of help from fellow Class of 2025 star Junius Burrell.
Dawson's off-balance, leak-out layup fell through the net ahead of the horn after a defensive rebound and outlet pass from Burrell on Tuesday evening, keeping GC perfect in the 41st District with a 63-61 thriller at Western Hills' expense.
Held to eight points, a little less than half his team-leading average, Dawson drove the defensive effort with eight deflections on the night and got behind the green shirts when it mattered most.
“I saw Junius grab it, and coach told us (during the previous timeout) to run if we get the ball, and that's what I did,” Dawson said. “Offense wasn't coming to me, but I've got to help out by hustling and everything, just kind of doing the dirty stuff, and it worked.”
Western Hills junior big man Walter Campbell, whose 18 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists anchored his team's snap-back from an early 17-point deficit, attempted a game-winning jumper from the top of the key with about five seconds to go.
It was an air ball into the clutches of Burrell, who didn't waste much time surveying the scene other than a quick glance to the rafters.
“I got the rebound and almost got pushed out of bounds,” Burrell said. “Then I saw the clock with two seconds left. I saw Vince, so I thought hopefully it gets there.”
Dawson snuck behind senior sharpshooter Zach Semones, whom he'd blanketed throughout the Wolverines' 15-second final possession.
The only questions were his ability to release the ball from a beneficial angle and avoid traveling while on a dead run against the clock.
“Tre went, and Junius made a great block. At first I was thinking just let the ball go out of bounds, but then he made a really good, heads-up play,” GC coach Steve Page said. “And then I thought Tre made an outstanding play to score, because he knew he couldn't do a regular layup or the clock would go off, so he kind of did a half-jump. I wasn't sure if he would be able to have enough finesse on the shot at the speed he was going.”
Burrell led Great Crossing (12-4 overall, 4-0 district) with 18 points and five rebounds. The Warhawks built their early lead on the shoulders of Jeremiah Godfrey (12 points) and stayed stride-for-stride with the Wolverines through a wild second half with a major impact from Malachi Moreno (13 points, 10 rebounds, six blocked shots).
GC grabbed a 62-51 comeback win at Western Hills last month. The other five games in the brief rivalry have been decided by single digits.
“That was probably our first really, really, really tight game this season,” Page said. “We've had a lot that were close late and we pushed out to 10 or 12, so it was nice to see us exchange buckets.”
Led by a three-headed monster that met its combined season average of 53 points per game, Western Hills put up its customary fight.
Semones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half. His fourth 3-pointer of the evening tied it at 61 with just under a minute left. In addition to a team-high 19 points, freshman Javeon Campbell hauled down 13 rebounds.
GC worked the ball inside to Moreno for a short-range jumper that was just off the mark with 25 seconds remaining, giving Western Hills (6-9, 2-2) its chance to play for the final shot.
“I wasn't planning to hold the ball, but they were letting us, and when Tre kind of kicked it off his knee, I almost called timeout before Malachi got the ball. I told Malachi we probably should have taken the last shot, but he had scored three or four times on that move earlier, so it's hard to fault a kid for taking a four or five-footer,” Page said. “I thought the last shot Walter Campbell rushed it a little bit. I was not complaining. When it left his hands, I knew it was way short, and I liked that he shot it, because he was rebounding everything else that he didn't shoot.”
GC jumped out to a 12-2 lead, fueled by a combined 10 from Godfrey and Moreno, before Western Hills buckled down defensively and trimmed it to 25-17 at the half.
Burrell's bucket ended the Warhawks' cold snap just before the buzzer.
“We had no energy,” said Dawson, who was scoreless at that point. “Once we jumped on them, we had no energy, and we just stopped. We should have built on our energy at the beginning of the game.”
Walter Campbell's NBA-depth three pulled Western Hills even at 31 early in the third quarter, and a basket by Semones supplied the Wolverines' initial lead.
It was the first of a dozen swaps down the stretch. GC's first loud retort was a corner three by Gage Richardson for a 42-40 advantage with 50 seconds remaining in the third.
Burrell answered a Semones triple with an elbow jumper to put the Warhawks up 44-43 going into the final eight minutes.
“Junius in the second half was really good getting to the rim,” Page said. “His last game he was stopping the ball sometimes, meaning I wanted him to either attack, move it or shoot it, so we talked with him about that going into tonight. I knew he would have some mismatches and be able to get to the rim. He kind of kept us alive when we couldn't stop them.”
It was the point guard's second game back after 17 days out of the lineup due to COVID protocols. He scored 10 in the third period.
“It felt good coming back, getting through the fatigue and stuff and getting my shot back,” Burrell said.
Moreno, who was out after rolling his ankle while Western Hills made its third-quarter push, scored seven points in a short window to put GC in front by four, 55-51, with 4:45 to go.
Both of the Campbells sandwiched a go-ahead put-back around a spinning layup from Godfrey, who then answered Javeon's bucket with two free throws to make it a 59-58 Warhawk edge with 1:52 to play.
Dawson's right baseline floater inched the lead to three, but Walter Campbell drew a double team and located Semones on the left wing for the equalizer.
“We lost (Semones) a couple times on threes. I think he scored nine points on catch-and-shoot threes in the second half,” Page said. “Those are shots we don't want to give him, because we want to be physical with him when he had the ball, try to make him work for it.”
Western Hills owned a 37-29 advantage on the glass, the third consecutive game in which GC was substantially out-rebounded.
“Walter Campbell just went and got the ball, and we didn't block him, didn't put a body on him, didn't put a finger on him. We kind of made it a little easier on him,” Page said. “We tend to ball-watch when the ball goes on the rim, and you can't ball-watch against somebody like Walter Campbell. He's gonna jump. He's gonna go up and grab the rebounds. Last game we shut him out in the second half, and that was a big difference in the game.
While it was easy to lament some of the details, the unforgettable finish and the bottom line made it a win for the ages and one with major playoff implications.
GC owns a two-game lead and the tiebreaker over arguably the team playing the second-best ball in the district as it seeks a No. 1 seed for the third consecutive year.
“It's a huge win,” Dawson said. “Now all we've got to worry about is Franklin County.”
“We gave up 44 points in the second half. You're not gonna usually walk out of a game giving up 44 and being excited about a victory.,” Page added. “Obviously we're excited about the outcome. The referee had just commented to me late in the game that there was zero atmosphere in here tonight.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.