The boys' golf coaches from Great Crossing and Scott County found one way to alleviate some of the nerves and pregame chatter that prevail when the two schools compete in any forum.
Have tryouts on Monday and Tuesday, practice on Wednesday, and get the annual Battle of the Birds out of the way on a warm, sun-soaked Thursday afternoon.
Fall sports getting underway on July 20, just the way nature intended. Well, Great Crossing didn't care about the calendar as much as the scoreboard, which showed the Warhawks flying away with a 139-146 opening day win.
“It's also like the earliest one, but it feels good to get off to a good start,” sophomore Brady Parker said. “We're 1-0 and we'll try to keep it rolling from there.”
Parker was rolling from the get-go, when he dropped one in the cup from off the green for birdie to fire up a 3-under 33 and emerge as medalist.
Three other players — GC teammate Landon Bergman and SC's top tandem of Wyatt Merkins and Waylon Smith — carded par-36 on their home course.
Only Parker put up a red number, one that gives him an early leg up in the quest for all-state points.
“Made a lot of putts,” Parker said. “Got off to a good start today. Chipped in probably a 30-yard chip (on No. 1) and kind of just rolled on from there. Just kept rolling the rock, making putts. Pretty easy.”
Four more birdies and a pair of pars followed, alleviating the sting from a pair of bogeys.
Parker's spring and summer results have reinforced the importance of having short-term memory loss and also the confidence to step up and take the next shot.
In his final preparations for the high school season, he posted a top-five finish in his age group at a state junior amateur event.
“I kind of got in a slump from May to June,” Parker said. “The last month I've been playing a lot better golf. It's been pretty good the last month or so. That's just how it is. Be patient and the scores will come.”
JD Black (38), Andrew Bennett (39) and Alex Bennett (40) rounded out the Warhawks' lineup.
Alex Bennett has played in all five GC-SC matches in his career and should emerge again as one of the top players for Great Crossing.
Strong showings by the other two relative newcomers in a high-pressure environment are a good sign for first-year coach David Jackson.
“They scrambled well today,” Jackson said. “It's been a quick start for us, a quick turnaround. It's been quite the challenge, but we're looking forward to it.”
Typical cadence of the golf season features all-day festival events on the weekend or occasionally on weekdays until school starts. Conference matches usually are played in the August and September twilight after the athletes get out of class.
The Warhawks and Cardinals have never been afraid to shake it up and play in the first week or two, and they took that flexibility to the limit this season.
“It looked early last year, so I talked to Trey (Ogle, Scott County coach) and set it up,” Jackson said.
“Then I thought, good grief, we're coming right off of tryouts right into this match. (We had) one crappy practice where we didn't have any range balls.”
Merkins was a model of consistency for the Cardinals with par on all nine holes. Smith, the Cards' lone senior starter, took a slightly different route to the same end result.
Parks Gullett tallied a 39, whle Clay Watcher rounded out the SC contingent with 42. Merkins, Gullett and Watcher each are sophomores.
Great Crossing showcased a similarly youthful lineup aside from the battle-tested Bergman and Bennett.
“Liam Spurlock is our (other) senior,” Jackson said. “He's out right now injured. That leaves us with one senior, two juniors and two sophomores. We've got up-and-coming talent.”
Both teams have excelled in Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference play since the program split five years ago.
“We've got a lot of new people coming into the top five, because we had a lot of seniors graduate and stuff,” Parker said. “I think we're ready. I think we can win a few tournaments this year.”
Region is more of an uphill climb with other Lexington powers thrown into the mix.
“They've got the potential. We believe we can do well in the regionals and hopefully get some of these kids to stay,” Jackson said. “We're gonna practice a lot. This was a good match to see what we need to work on.”
In addition to etching low numbers on the scorecard, putting higher ones on the roster is a short-term goal for both schools.
“We have 12 (players),” said Jackson, who was named coach little more than a month ago. “We have some that have some work to do, but they're gonna be fine. I want to bring up some young ones so we can grow the program.”
And what better way to promote the game than against your rivals and lifelong friends?
“To start it here, to play against people I know, that's pretty fun,” Parker said. “That's always my favorite thing to do.”