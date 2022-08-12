Great Crossing boys’ golf shot its lowest 18-hole tournament team total of the season Monday with an aggregate of 301 in the Frederick Douglass Bronco Invitational, held at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
Ashton Cochran carded the low round for the Warhawks with a 72.
Landon Bergman was right on Cochran’s heels with a 73, while Alex Bennett and Brady Parker each shot 78.
Liam Spurlock rounded out the GC roster with an 84.
On Saturday, Great Crossing traveled to the Battle of the Bridge at Old Bridge in Danville, where Bergman memorably weaved a lifetime-best 62 one year ago.
Bergman was once again the Warhawks’ top performer at that venue with a 71.
Cochran was next at 77, followed by an 81 from Spurlock. Parker and Bennett finished with matching 82s.
GC hosted Shelby County in a nine-hole conference match Thursday at Cherry Blossom.
