It certainly isn’t the way Scott County United ever wants to rally the troops in the middle of a boys’ lacrosse game.
Watching defensive standout Andrew Bolt leave Birds’ Nest Stadium in an ambulance lit a fire Friday night under the Birds, however, and one that had been only faintly flickering for a quarter and a half.
SC twice trimmed Dixie Heights’ four-goal to a differential of one in the second half before bowing, 7-6, in a showdown of two top teams from the north-central region of the state.
“Overall I’m proud of our guys. Defensively we held on tight, and on offense we’ve just got to get used to feeling that kind of pressure,” SC United coach Kyle Biggs said. “But we started to figure it out. The second and third quarter we came back pretty good.”
The emotional swing started frighteningly for the Birds (2-3).
Alex Kautz scored from close range with 5:51 remaining in the second quarter to give Dixie Heights a 6-2 lead. As he attempted to disrupt the play, Bolt’s head collided with Kautz’s upper body at an awkward angle, and the United player collapsed face-first in front of goalkeeper Michael Moeller.
The game was delayed more than 30 minutes while rescue and fire personnel were summoned to the stadium. Bolt was alert and initially moving his extremities, but he was quickly immobilized and transported to the hospital for a battery of tests after complaining of neck and cervical spine discomfort.
Bolt’s father, Grant, confirmed that his son was treated and released after being diagnosed with severe whiplash.
Aside from the emotional turmoil, the scene dealt SC United a severe blow on paper as well.
“What really hurt us the most is coming into the game we were already down one of our top offensive players, Nick Sparks, who was our leading scorer,” Biggs said. “And then in the second quarter we lost one of our top defensive players too. So just to show the fight from our team when we were two men down was a credit to our guys.”
After the Birds gathered in a prayer circle, then lined up opposite the Colonels to salute Bolt as he was wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher, fight they did.
Josh Quackenbush delivered the first counterpunch when he scored with 1:49 remaining and cut the deficit to 6-3 at the half.
Moeller fought off a series of threats from Dixie Heights prior to a pair of pretty transition goals by United later in the third period. Robbie Gift pulled the Birds within two at the 3:31. Jackson Comer’s served up a scoop-and-score 67 seconds later.
“That’s the strongest defense we’ve seen so far this year, but we told our offense we need to control the pace of the game and kind of get in their heads on defense,” Biggs said. “They wanted to play a faster game. We needed to try and slow it down a little bit.”
Dixie Heights (7-5) collected an insurance goal with 7:28 left.
Comer completed a hat trick with 2:40 to go and made it a one-goal margin once again, but the Colonels controlled the ball for most of the remaining time.
“We learned from this game, and going into the next one we’re going to be really fired up,” Biggs said. “I’m looking forward to it. I think it can be a promising rest of the season.”
Aside from the good report on Bolt’s condition, another plus was the throng of about 25 Scott County and Great Crossing students that gathered in the bleachers behind the United bench and cheered on their peers thanks to recently relaxed protocols for outdoor events.
“Finally having all of our fans was awesome,” Biggs said.
SC United jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Comer converted on the Birds’ opening possession. Taylor Creech, Andrew Rust and Kautz answered in a span of less than three minutes to throw the hosts for a loop.
Creech and Silas McDaniel sandwiched scores around Gift’s first goal of the night before Kautz’s second strike.
“The biggest thing I can preach to our guys in that situation is make sure they keep cool heads,” Biggs said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.