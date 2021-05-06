Scott County United boys’ lacrosse watched key players carted and carried off the field this season.
The Birds sputtered down the stretch with six consecutive losses, two by a single goal and some other scores they would rather forget.
Through it all, however, they learned a lot about themselves, not the least of which was that they wanted to keep playing.
It’s a mission that was accomplished Wednesday evening with a 9-6 opening-round playoff victory over the Madison County Mavericks at Birds’ Nest Stadium.
“Having the tough season we’ve had, it’s good to finally get that winning feeling again,” said Robbie Gift, who led SC’s offense with three goals. “Dealing with injuries, just having to work around that, emotionally and mentally it’s been tough.
“But you’ve just got to fight. We fought tonight. We got down at some points, and we were able to get back and keep fighting harder and came out on top.”
SC United (4-9) never trailed. After Madison County (4-8) scored all three goals in the third quarter to tie the game at six, Jackson Comer’s second goal of the game put the Birds back on top with 7:56 to play.
Gift and Caleb Shively later scored in a 44-second span to put it away.
“We lost (most of) the season last year, and we’ve all been working two years for this. To get another playoff win is huge,” senior defensive standout Ashton Clayburn said.
SC will travel to highly regarded Blue Devils on Saturday.
In addition to Gift’s hat trick and Comer’s pair of goals, Josh Quackenbush also found the net twice. Dakota Felton rounded out the scoring.
Gift assisted Comer’s first goal to give SC a 6-3 halftime lead, the second of three separate three-goal cushions for the Birds.
Michael Moeller made a pair of crucial saves in the final 30 seconds of the third period to prevent Madison County from jumping in front.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.