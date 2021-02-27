After having the second half of their 2020 boys' lacrosse season wiped out by COVID-19, Scott County United and Elizabethtown were intent to make up for lost time Saturday afternoon.
The Birds and Panthers served up a thriller characterized by wild momentum swings, complete with a dramatic and contentious finish.
Game one went to the host cooperative team when SC United's Andrew Bolt scooped up a ground ball in the left corner of his defensive zone and ran out the final five seconds, sealing a 6-5 victory at Birds' Nest Stadium.
Emotions spilled over into a brief scuffle between the teams after the horn, although a verbal exchange among parents lingered long after cooler heads prevailed on the turf.
“Last season it was actually a one-goal game when we went to visit them, so this is kind of a rivalry,” SC United coach Kyle Biggs said. “It's a good first game of the season to get it of our system.”
Dakota Felton and Nick Sparks each scored two goals to lead the Birds. Felton's pair capped a four-goal outburst by SC United in the opening quarter, while Elizabethtown struggled to complete passes and prolong any possession.
Sparks scored his second of the day with 6:11 remaining in the half to make it a 5-1 lead at intermission. By that time, however, the notion that it would be an easy, breezy opener sabotaged SC United's attention to detail.
“I think after we got those four goals early, that was kind of the death of us. That's where our energy got lost, because we got a little cocky going into the second quarter,” Biggs said. “And then as usual, like every season, the fourth quarter we start that little comeback and pick up that intensity, but here it was almost a little too late.”
Drayvien Cleaver and Jack Thomas sandwiched Panther goals around a strike by Caleb Shively early in the third period. Michael Moeller made two of his nine saves in spectacular fashion to keep it 6-3 going into the fourth.
And while the Birds were shut out for more than 20 minutes at the finish, the Panthers simply kept chipping away. Thomas tallied his second of the half and cut it to two with 6:47 to go.
Gabe Binkley's second goal of the afternoon made it a one-goal game at the 2:10 mark before SC United's defense locked it down for the duration.
“As a coach and players, we have to figure that out. These guys work really well together, and they know that's one of our biggest goals for the season,” Biggs said of finding consistency from start to finish. “What we need to work better on is clearing the ball. We've got to get the ball back to our offense, get possession, hold it and get a little bit of rest, because that whole third and fourth quarter they were really struggling.”
Josh Quackenbussh added a goal to the early onslaught, merely 22 seconds after Sparks broke the ice.
Robbie Gift notched an assist for SC United, which enjoyed an 18-13 edge in shots on goal.
“We've had the same group of guys now for the past three years,” Biggs said. “We don't have a big senior presence, so they've been working together really closely. They've been practicing together all off-season, and that's really helped out too.”
On the defensive end, Ashton Clayburn led the Birds with six ground balls and was responsible for three E-Town turnovers. Sparks, Quackenbush and Tyler Roach also were credited with forcing multiple giveaways.
Shively grabbed five ground balls, with four apiece from Bolt and Spencer Wood.
Last year, both the season opener at Elizabethtown and home opener with Lexington Catholic were played in sub-freezing temperatures, the latter in a snowstorm.
Perhaps Saturday's dry, 55-degree conditions are a sign that 2021 will turn a corner on multiple fronts. SC United gets a week to prepare for its next test against another combo team, the Bluegrass Bulldogs, at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Talk of the KHSAA giving official sanction to lacrosse was tabled after the onset of coronavirus, meaning that Scott County and Great Crossing players get to stay on the same team for at least one more spring instead of playing against each other.
“The past couple years have been crazy obviously with COVID and only playing half the season last year,” Biggs said. “And also we've only had two weeks worth of practices leading up to this.”