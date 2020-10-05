Sneezing fits. Mechanical bull rides. Green arrows at a busy intersection.
They're all life events that could take longer than it did for Madison Central to score a goal against Great Crossing and cast an uneasy feeling over a late-season litmus test for the Warhawks.
Central striker Gavin O'Shea backed up that out-of-the-blue strike at the 14-second mark with another in the second half, and Colin Kemper applied the finishing touch to a 3-0 verdict, the first shutout of the fall at GC's expense.
“It kind of frees them up the rest of the game. You can kind of lighten up. It loosens your team up and gives the ability and the freedom to kind of do as you wish,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said of the bizarre play that put MC on top. “We responded well after a few minutes, and the second half early on we responded well. Some injuries hit and kind of tore up the game plan there.”
Great Crossing (2-2-1) was lackadaisical with its ball control after the opening kickoff.
Christopher LaGrange pounced on the miscue and connected the dots to O'Shea. Together, they’ve scored 31 of the 44 goals this season for the undefeated Indians (11-0).
“I can honestly say that's my first, actually, even in club soccer,” Maxwell said of seeing something other than two zeroes on the scoreboard with 39:46 showing on the first-half clock. “Maybe before the match we weren't mentally ready. We've been trying a couple different things with warm-up, trying to get a feel for stuff. It was a breakdown. We had too weak of a pass coming to the middle. We didn't step up strong enough to win that and made it easy on 'em for a little tap-in. Nothing Michael (Moeller, GC goalkeeper) could really do there.”
Moeller ran for his life later in the half to stall a two-on-one until Doug Gindling arrived on the scene with help. Another apparent Madison Central goal off a corner kick was disallowed because LaGrange was offside.
Otherwise, GC enjoyed the greater offensive overtures for the balance of the first half. Trey Dice saw multiple long-range free kicks soar just high off the crossbar. The explosive brother tandem of Preston and Austin Welch generated many runs, with the Indians' defense deflecting more than one away from keeper Cameron Whitaker. Most notably, Jon Gordon headed a blast from Preston Welch out of harm's way.
“If that center back doesn't put his head in there, that's in the back of the net, we're tied 1-1, and it's a different match,” Maxwell said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.