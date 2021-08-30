If the heat doesn't get you, the rivalry will.
On paper and based on three weeks of results, Great Crossing had every reason to expect an easy, breezy time Saturday afternoon, even on the “road” against built-in rival Scott County.
Instead, it took the Warhawks nearly 30 minutes to get on the scoreboard before the floodgates opened to a 6-0 victory in a heat index that bordered on triple digits.
“Focus was an issue from the get-go today. Warm-ups weren't great. I think we saw the results that existed already,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “They've had a run with some tough matches and some injuries. I think our guys saw that and just thought it would be a walkover, and when we didn't take care of business early, we see what happens.”
Preston Welch and Aiden Bryan finally broke the stalemate prior to halftime for the Warhawks (3-1-2), who extended their unbeaten streaks to four matches in the local series and five on the season since an opening loss to Lexington Catholic.
Ethan Bell, Caleb Barnes, Jesse Cox and Nathan Mefford piled up the second-half goals against Scott County (0-5), which played significant segments of the game one or two players short due to a limited bench and heat issues.
“It's fun playing against them, especially from freshman year when we all played together. Even so, it's a rivalry, so it's always a lot of competition too,” Bryan said. “Definitely a slow start. I think we came out here thinking too much that we were going to just play, and I would say the heat also got to us. But the second half we picked it up, and it's good. We finally got into the mindset.”
Ethan Purcell and Benjamin Ferrell each made two saves to combine for Great Crossing's first full-game shutout of the season.
Led by the endless effort of seniors Hunter Flynt, Jacob Bange and Lucas Kinzer on behalf of coach Willie Wilson, SC exhibited pride and guts from the opening whistle until the final horn.
“We had to fight for everything in this game. Credit to Scott County. They stuck to it from start to finish. When they got down a couple goals, they made us push and challenge to close it out,” Mazwell said. “You wouldn't expect anything less from Willie's team. They all work. They push themselves and they show up for the occasions, even against better opponents. I think they've been unfortunate for the past little bit, but I think they'll be all right.”
Great Crossing entered the annual county showdown on the heels of a hard-fought, 2-2 tie at home Thursday night against top-20 Lafayette.
The Warhawks sandwiched goals by Bell and Bryan around a one-hour lightning delay to erase a 1-0 deficit early in the second half.
“I think at the beginning of the season we were all still getting to know each other, because we had a lot of people graduate last year,” said Bryan, who buried a penalty kick for the go-ahead goal after Seth Baker was pushed down inside the 18-yard line, “Now everybody's getting in the groove, and teammates are becoming actual teammates, so we're able to pick up our play.”
After Fredy Karezo countered with the equalizer, a wide-open, physical tempo ensued.
Lafayette (5-1-1) had the closest look at a potential game-winning strike, pinging both posts in the continuing action off a free kick before Purcell and the GC defense held.
“After the lightning break, the game was so different. It's almost like everybody got hyped on sugar. It was end-to-end, which is fun to watch for the fans, but a lot of silliness occurred,” Maxwell said.
“You've got to give our defense credit. They battled against some good strikers. It was a good game between two good teams. Lafayette's got a lot of firepower.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.