Great Crossing boys’ soccer began what it hopes will be a two-week run to another 41st District title with a 2-0 home verdict Tuesday night over Franklin County.
Landon “Trey” Dice and Preston Welch scored the goals for Great Crossing (3-2-1), which was playing the first of three district matches in five nights.
With wins Thursday at Frankfort and Saturday at home against Western Hills, the Warhawks could lock up the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive year.
Franklin County (0-4-1) kept it relatively close on the shoulders of Brendan Hack, who made a fistful of acrobatic saves in the second half of the Flyers’ first match since Sept. 17 due to COVID-19 quarantine.
GC, which had its season altered by a similar two-week break last month, benefited from similar brilliance in net by Michael Moeller. The senior tipped a shot by FC’s Kaden Turner off the crossbar, tipped it to himself and covered it on the turf to preserve the shutout late in the game.
Brayden Ward and Tristan Morrin each had multiple point-blank bids in the late stages for GC, which dominated possession for much of the night in its second shutout of the season.
